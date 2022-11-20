Senegal vs Netherlands: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news, H2H, odds

It would a World Cup without the African king and the Ballon d'Or runner-up Sadio Mane who, unfortunately, has been ruled out of the tournament following an operation on a leg injury.

However, Senegal will ride on hope and aim to go past the big miss, possibly even surpassing their best-ever finish at the tournament. But to do that would mean they will first, ensure they start on a good note on day 2.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Head-To-Head

The Al Thumama Stadium in Doha will on Monday, host what will go down to be the first-ever meeting between the Teranga Lions and the 2010 FIFA World Cup runners-up.

The last three times the Dutch played African oppositions - Ghana, Morocco and Cote d'Ivoire, they scored a total of eight goals winning all three games. They come into this tournament on the back of three consecutive EURO Nations League wins over fellow competing Belgium, Poland and Wales.

For Senegal, it will be the first time that they have featured in consecutive World Cups, with this one coming on the back of a strong year that saw them win the AFCON.

Their last match against a European team came in 2018 when they defeated Poland 2-1 in their group opener at the last World Cup in Russia.

Senegal Match Form: D - W - W - W - W

Netherlands Match Form: W - W - W - D - W

Players To Watch

With Mane ruled out of the tournament, it is no doubt that eyes would tilt towards Watford's Ismaila Sarr to lead the Teranga Lions in the attack. Despite missing the opening four matches of the AFCON through injury, Sarr proved how much of an instant impact he could be, scoring on his return to seal a semifinals spot for the West African nation, before assisting another in the semifinals.

Twitter / Edouard Mendy

At the back, Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy would be heavily relied upon to provide the clean sheet while the attack play their part. The goalkeeper was named the best in the world by FIFA in January 2022, following a stellar year that saw him help his club to multiple accolades. Something he replicated for his country as they won their first AFCON a month later.

While Memphis Depay remains a doubt for Oranje, PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo could stead in his stead, and possibly go on to be one of the breakout stars at this tournament. The 23-year-old already has an impressive 13 club goals this season and has contributed to goals - 2 goals and 1 assist - in three of his five international appearances in 2022.

Getty Images

Growing through the ranks is Xavi Simmons who is making his World Cup debut at the age of 19. The uncapped midfielder made a strong impression by leaving Paris Saint-Germain for PSV Eindhoven this summer and has been instrumental for the Dutch club, scoring eight goals and assisting four in 14 league matches. It remains to be seen if Louis Van Gaal will pull up another surprise by granting him game time against the Senegalese.

The Coaches

The highlight of Aliou Cisse's seven-year career in charge of Senegal is his most recent achievement, winning the AFCON. Before that, The Senegal legend had survived an unlucky term, getting knocked out in the 2018 World Cup group stages on a fair play tiebreaker and losing in the AFCON final in 2019. His performance with Senegal has so far seen them climb to the top of Africa's pecking order in the World ranking, 18th - the highest in Senegal's football history. Cisse favours a 4-3-3 and a 4-4-1-1, which most times, are heavily dependent on Mane.

AFP

Cisse on maintaining their identity: "We’ve always won our first game. We will play to win without Sadio Mane. We are who we are and we will stick to our identity. We will not reinvent a new Senegal."

Coming out of retirement to replace Frank de Boer and take charge of the Netherlands national team for the third time has seen Louis Van Gaal somewhat turn the fortunes of the Dutch around after a disappointing 2018 to 2020 period. The 71-year-old who favoured the 4-3-3 attack in 2021, and now the 3-5-2, has won 11 of his 15 games in charge, drawing the other four.

Twitter

Van Gaal on the quality of his team: "In 2014, we finished 3rd with a lower quality team than the current team. I think we can win the World Cup."

Match Odds