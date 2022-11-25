QATAR 2022

Mane-less Senegal wake up in Qatar, give Morocco, Cameroon, Tunisia lessons in 3-1 win

Jidechi Chidiezie
After Ghana scored Africa's first goal on Thursday night, Senegal took lessons, giving Africa its first win at the World Cup by defeating hosts Qatar.

Senegal scored three to grab their first three points of the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Senegal scored three to grab their first three points of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Senegal paved the way for African teams to win games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup by defeating hosts Qatar 3-1 in their second Group A game at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Friday.

Goals in both halves by Boulaye Dia, Famara Diedhiou, and Bamba Dieng helped the African champions to their first points in the competition after a disappointing start in their first game, where they conceded two late goals against the Netherlands.

Having settled with the notion that Sadio Mane will never come to save them following the injury that ruled him out of the competition, Aliou Cisse's team knew that they had to step up to the party themselves.

It did not take Senegal long to start the game early, with Ismaila Sarr taking the first shot at goal, but the goal bound attempt veered just a few centimeters wide of the right post.

Senegal came close again twelve minutes later but Meshaal Barsham was called to action, pulling off an astonishing save to deny Krepin Diatta.

The Africans spent the next 30 minutes dominating the game massively, although escaping a Qatari penalty in the process.

In the 41st minute, they eventually found the breakthrough as a mistake from the hosts' defence gifted a chance to a lurking Dia who kept his cool, to tap in from close range.

Ending the first 45 minutes on a good note, Senegal came into the succeeding half, even more energized, and in no time, got their second.

Famara Diedhiou heads in Senegal's second goal in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group A game against Qatar
Famara Diedhiou heads in Senegal's second goal in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group A game against Qatar

Just three minutes after the return, Diedhiou doubled the Teranga Lions' lead by jumping highest inside the box to meet a perfectly executed corner kick by Ismail Jakobs.

The Asian champions almost halved the scores following a defence-splitting pass a few minutes after the half-hour, but Edouard Mendy pulled off a brilliant save to deny Almoez Ali's shot. Qatar did threaten again, but Mendy was like his previous save, quick to stop Ismaeel Mohammad's attempt on goal.

Ten minutes later, Mendy was beaten following a header from Mohammed Muntari, with the home crowd going into wide jubilations.

However, the excitement did not last long enough as Senegal got their third and final of the game through Dieng.

The Teranga Lions will face Ecuador in the final group game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The Teranga Lions will face Ecuador in the final group game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

With three points secured, Cisse's side will go into their final game with Ecuador next Tuesday, hoping to seal a pass to the knockout phases.

For Qatar, all hope is lost as a possible shock win against the Netherlands in their final group game, would not be enough to see them qualify. They become the first host country to be eliminated from the FIFA World Cup after only two matches.

