Serge Aurier, Leon Balogun and other top African players still without a club

However, several players still remain without a club, a good number of whom are from African countries.

Here are 7 top African footballers who are still free agents, available to be signed this season without a transfer fee in no particular order.

Serge Aurier

Ivorian right fullback Serge Aurier left Tottenham to join Villarreal on a one-year deal last season and is now a free agent in search of a new club.

Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ

The 29-year-old defender has been linked with a return to the Premier League with Fulham reportedly interested in his services among others, it's just a bit surprising that he is still available two weeks into the season.

Leon Balogun

34-year-old central defender Leon Balogun became a free agent following the expiration of his two-year deal with Scottish giants Rangers and is still in search of a new club.

Pulse Nigeria

The Nigerian international was linked with a move to Queens Park Rangers in the English Championship but it never bore any fruits and Balogun is now reported to be likely on his way back to Rangers.

Anthony Nwakaeme

After playing an integral role in Trabzonspor winning an unlikely Turkish Super Lig title, Anthony Nwakaeme opted to leave the club on a high and became a free agent this summer.

Pulse Nigeria

Having scored 13 goals and 10 assists last season, the Nigerian forward clearly still has quality despite being 33 years old and reportedly has offers on the table, most notably from Galatasaray.

Keita Balde

From Barcelona to Inter, Lazio, Monaco and Sampdoria, Senegalese winger Keita Balde has played for some of the biggest clubs in the world but is now a free agent having recently left Cagliari where he played in the Serie A last season.

pulse senegal

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to Valencia and Fenerbahce in Turkey and is expected to get a club sooner rather than later as he is still young with a lot of quality to offer.

Adama Traore

Adama Traore (not that one) is a 27-year-old midfielder who started his career very highly rated causing Monaco to splash €14 million on him in 2015 but he never lived up to the expectations and left after his contract expired five years later.

FIFA

The Mali international has since played for Turkish club Hatayspor but is now a free agent as his contract recently expired.

Nicolas N’koulou

Cameroonian centre-back Nicolas N’koulou was released by Watford in May after the club got relegated from the Premier League and has yet to find a new club since.

Pulse Nigeria

The 32-year-old is still in search of a new destination as he still has some quality to offer despite his best years being behind him at this point of his career.

Zakaria Labyad

Moroccan attacking midfielder, Zakaria Labyad is still a free agent having left Ajax early in the summer at the expiration of his four-year contract at the club.

Transfermarkt