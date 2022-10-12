'We have S*x every day' - Sergio Ramos' wife reveals intense love routine with PSG star

David Ben
The Paris St Germain defender is a true legend both on and off the pitch following his wife's latest revelation.

Popular Spanish model and TV presenter Pilar Rubio has revealed some details of her private love life with her footballer husband and Paris St Germain defender Sergio Ramos.

According to her, she loves to have sex with her husband “every day” unless in the case of uncontrollable circumstances.

The 44-year-old mother-of-four made the intimate confession during a TV interview in which she also revealed the weight of her bank balance.

Asked by presenter David Broncano how often she had sex with her husband in the last 30 days, she was quoted to have replied: “We do it every day, except for the days when I am in Madrid. Today for instance, thanks to you, I can’t.” as per The Mirror.

Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio
Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio Twitter

Rubio's response shocked the host of the popular chat show La Resistencia having admitted that she and her husband were like the Marvel fictional superhero group - Avengers, having sex so often with four youngsters in the house,

“My children are in bed at 9.30pm. Sex is life.” she added.

The PSG superstar's wife further insisted the fact they had four kids had no impact on their sex life after trying to turn the tables on Broncano by asking him about how often he did it and being told he had no children so there was no comparison.

Sergio Ramos' wife Pilar Rubio
Sergio Ramos' wife Pilar Rubio Instagram

In her tell-all interview Rubio, who has commuted between Paris and Madrid since her husband signed for the Ligue 1 Champions in July last year as a free agent, also claimed she had just €52,000 (£46k) in her bank account.

“I’m always a bit confused because of working in Spain and living in France but in the bank there’s €52,000”. she submitted.

With an estimated net worth of nearly £10million, Rubio boast over eight million followers on her official Instagram account.

Sergio Ramos and wife Pilar Rubio
Sergio Ramos and wife Pilar Rubio Instagram/PilarRubio
Sergio Ramos and Pila Rubio
Sergio Ramos and Pila Rubio Instagram/PilarRubio

Sergio Ramos and his wife, whose four children are all boys, married in June 2019 at Seville Cathedral seven years after they started dating. They announced they were tying the knot on a TV show.

The 36-year-old Spanish defender featured on Tuesday night in PSG's 1-1 draw with Benfica in the Champions League, and was also scheduled to travel to Madrid on Wednesday with Paris Saint-Germain teammates including Kylian Mbappe for a charity event.

Topics:
