SERIE A: Atalanta winger Jeremie Boga attracts interest from Premier League clubs

Bournemouth and Leicester City are said to have inquired about the availability of Boga from Atalanta on a potential loan deal.

The 25-year-old has failed to hit the ground running at Atalanta since joining for €22 million in July and has found playing time scarce which led to him being available on loan.

Jeremie Boga set for a Premier League move

Boga is no stranger to Premier League interest as he was strongly courted by Leicester City last summer but the deal never materialised.

AFP

The Foxes are now reportedly back in for him as they look to bolster their attack and avoid a relegation scrap.

Bournemouth on the other hand are already in a relegation scrap and could really use Boga’s pace and trickery on the wing to create goals which is a department they have struggled in so far.

Jeremie Boga’s career so far

Boga attracting interest from Premier League clubs makes sense because he spent his formative years in English football.

AFP

The Ivorian joined the Chelsea academy in 2008 as an 11-year-old and grew through the youth ranks and eventually making his first-team debut in 2017, as a starter in the Premier League against Burnley but was substituted off in the 18th minute after a red card to Gary Cahill.

Boga has spent time on loan at Stade Rennes, Granada and Birmingham after which he moved to Sassuolo on a permanent transfer in 2018 for €10 million.

AFP