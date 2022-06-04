Shakira ends 11 year relationship with Gerard Piqué

The pair have been together since 2011 and are blessed withy two children, but Shakira has now called time on her 11-year-old relationship with the Spanish defender.

"We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for privacy. Thank you for your understanding," said a brief statement released by the Shakira's communication agency.

Rumours on social media had earlier this week, claimed that the Barcelona defender had cheated on his girlfriend, with further rumours claiming the woman to be the mother of his Barcelona team-mate Gavi,

However, these reports have since been debunked by the Sanish media.

Spanish outlet Marca, reports that neither Pique nor Shakira is interested in taking money from the other and their sole focus is to ensure the best outcome for their children.

Reports in Spain also claim that the pop star is considering leaving the country as she has "no friends or family" in Barcelona that aren't Pique's.

The pair initially met while the Colombian singer was filming the music video for her World Cup hit record 'Waka Waka' in 2010.

While they were never married, Shakira and Pique did welcome two sons, Milan [9], and Sasha [7], during their relationship.

After Gerard made his 600th appearance for Barcelona in March, Shakira marked the landmark with a heartfelt post on social media.

The Barcelona FC defender had once risked the wrath of Shakira by claiming that playing against Espanyol was better than having sex.