Shevchenko gets first Genoa win to meet Milan in Italian Cup last 16

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Former AC Milan forward Andriy Shevchenko got his first win as Genoa coach.

Former AC Milan forward Andriy Shevchenko got his first win as Genoa coach.
Former AC Milan forward Andriy Shevchenko got his first win as Genoa coach. Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Andriy Shevchenko got his first win as Genoa coach on Tuesday with a 1-0 success over Salernitana booking an Italian Cup last 16 clash against his former club AC Milan.

Ghana international Caleb Ekuban's 76th-minute header lifted the north-western port side to their first home win this season.

Former AC Milan and Chelsea player Shevchenko took over in early November, replacing Davide Ballardini after a miserable start to the campaign.

It was the Ukraine forward's first club management role after coaching his national side for five years.

Shevchenko's Genoa desperately needed a result with their only success in the league back mid-September against fellow strugglers Cagliari.

"I'm really very happy, the squad suffered a lot today and it was important for us to get back winning," said Shevchenko whose side play Milan in January.

The 45-year-old scored 175 goals in 324 matches in two spells with Milan, twice emerging as Serie A's top scorer and winning a league title and the 2003 Champions League.

Promoted Salernitana crashed out of the competition as they also sit bottom of Serie A with a seven-match winless run in the league.

Elsewhere, Udinese and Venezia also advanced to the last 16 with wins over Crotone (4-0) and Ternana (3-1) respectively.

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

