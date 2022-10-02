"We're paying for every slight error" - Inter boss Inzaghi cries out after losing to Mourinho-less Roma

The result was much to the chagrin of Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi, whose post-game comments reveal disappointment.

Simone Inzaghi's post-match interview

"We need to do more and work harder because we've lost a game this evening where we've hit the bar and created numerous chances, this means that what we are doing isn't enough," Inzaghi lamented after the game.

Imago

The Inter boss continued, "I got a great response from the players, who played really well. It's normal that we're disappointed for the fans who were right behind us until the end. Unfortunately, we must lick our wounds for a defeat that's hard to take."

"It's right that there's disappointment after tonight's defeat, that is undeserved, but this is football. In my opinion, that was the best we've played so far this season and we've been beaten, that hurts, " the 46-year-old said.

Pulse Nigeria