"We're paying for every slight error" - Inter boss Inzaghi cries out after losing to Mourinho-less Roma

It didn't help their case that they were without head coach Jose Mourinho who was suspended but Roma did it, winning 2-1 by coming back from a goal down.
Roma pulled up to the Guiseppe Meazza, a stadium they hadn't won a league game in five years with ambitions of beating Inter Milan.
The result was much to the chagrin of Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi, whose post-game comments reveal disappointment.
"We need to do more and work harder because we've lost a game this evening where we've hit the bar and created numerous chances, this means that what we are doing isn't enough," Inzaghi lamented after the game.
The Inter boss continued, "I got a great response from the players, who played really well. It's normal that we're disappointed for the fans who were right behind us until the end. Unfortunately, we must lick our wounds for a defeat that's hard to take."
"It's right that there's disappointment after tonight's defeat, that is undeserved, but this is football. In my opinion, that was the best we've played so far this season and we've been beaten, that hurts, " the 46-year-old said.
"We'll feel better when the results start to come. In this moment, we're paying for every slight error so we all need to do more," Inzaghi rounded up
