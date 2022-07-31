PREMIER LEAGUE

Sir Alex Ferguson back on board at Manchester United

Authors:

Fabian Simiyu Pulse Contributor
Guess who is back at Manchester United

Sir Alex Ferguson during the unveiling of his statue, designed by sculptor Andy Edwards at Pittodrie, Aberdeen on Friday, February 25, 2022.
Sir Alex Ferguson during the unveiling of his statue, designed by sculptor Andy Edwards at Pittodrie, Aberdeen on Friday, February 25, 2022.

Former Man United coach Sir Alex Ferguson is back on board as an advisor to Richard Arnold alongside David Gill and Bryan Robson.

His appointment has caused mixed reactions with the majority of United fans expressing their happiness as ‘Fergie times’ still linger in their minds.

Alex Ferguson was at Manchester United for 27 years before retiring in 2013 after having a successful spell at the club. During his tenure at Man United, Sir Alex was able to win 38 major trophies collectively.

File photo dated 05-03-2013 of Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson encourages the home fans at the start of the second half
File photo dated 05-03-2013 of Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson encourages the home fans at the start of the second half AFP

He is regarded as one of the most decorated managers in football. His authority on the touchline is still remembered and also his weird celebrations especially after Manchester United scored during injury times.

His appointment comes two days after he was pictured heading to Carrington to help solve the Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga. He is believed to be Ronaldo’s ‘father’ in football, it is no wonder he listens to him most of the time. Could he be the one who managed to change Ronaldo’s mind to stay for another season at the club despite all the media rants?

Manchester United has been in jeopardy ever since he left and they have never won a Premier League trophy since. With his presence back at the theatre of dreams, will the Red Devils resurrect and perhaps give their fans a reason to smile again?

We are yet to see a rejuvenated United side under the new manager, Erik Ten Hag in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag AFP

Richard Arnold has been praised for bringing Sir Alex back as there is some light at the end of the tunnel. Arnold succeeded Ed Woodward who many United fans hated due to how he ran the club affairs. Ed Woodward stepped down after the Super League saga as he was part of the officials advocating for it.

With Arnold and Sir Alex working hand in hand, United fans can only hope that brighter days are yet to come especially after underperforming last season. They finished in the 6th position and they won’t be participating in the Champions League and it is one of the reasons which was making Ronaldo want to quit the club.

Being a no-nonsense man, we will definitely witness Sir Alex’s presence during United’s sessions one can only imagine how intense it will be.

Fabian Simiyu

