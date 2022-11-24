A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.
Why Sir Jim Ratcliffe is happy and other top-rated football stories today
Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Christian Pulisic and Luis Diaz are among the top trending stories in football today
Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Britain's richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe is happy after the Glazers family who owns Manchester United revealed that they are preparing to sell the club after 17 years of managing the Red Devils.
Ratcliffe has been on United's radar for a very long time and with change looming at the Manchester-based club, do you think he will manage to acquire one of the most successful clubs in England?
Christian Pulisic
USA and Chelsea star could be on his way to Italy to join either Juventus or Inter Milan after the 2022 FIFA World in Qatar.
Pulisic has not been Graham Potter's favourite with the new Chelsea manager sideling him in most of the matches. Pulisic's move has been triggered by a lack of playing time.
Luis Diaz
Luis Diaz is on the spot for revealing that he has a dream of playing for a gigantic Spanish club although he hasn't revealed the exact time that he wishes to quit Liverpool.
Liverpool fans feel disrespected by the player's sentiments; some want Diaz to apologize for what he said. Diaz is a key player in Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool squad after the exit of Sadio Mane.
More developing football stories
David Beckham has revealed that he is ready to hold talks with potential bidders for Manchester United with the Glazer family ready to let go of the club.
Chelsea are ready to break their banks for Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice who have impressed in Qatar with England. Bellingham scored his first World Cup goal against Qatar.
AC Milan wants to sing Hakim Ziyech and Ruben Loftus-Cheek but fears their relationship with the Blues could be soured as they have so far refused to play Tiemoue Bakayoko this season because of their obligation to buy if he plays a certain amount of games.
