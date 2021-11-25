RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Slovenians Mura shock sorry 10-man Spurs

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Antonio Conte suffered an embarrassing 2-1 defeat to NS Mura in just his fourth match as Tottenham manager

Antonio Conte suffered an embarrassing 2-1 defeat to NS Mura in just his fourth match as Tottenham manager Creator: Adrian DENNIS
Antonio Conte suffered an embarrassing 2-1 defeat to NS Mura in just his fourth match as Tottenham manager Creator: Adrian DENNIS

Tottenham suffered one of the most embarrassing results in their history as Antonio Conte's men were beaten 2-1 by Slovenian minnows NS Mura in the Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Recommended articles

Spurs will now likely have to beat Rennes at home in their final group game to avoid crashing out of Europe's third-tier competition.

And they can no longer catch Rennes at the top of the group meaning they would progress to the last 32, while the group winners are parachuted into the last 16.

Harry Kane started as one of just two players to be retained by Conte from Sunday's 2-1 win over Leeds in the Premier League, which had appeared to launch Conte's reign.

However, the Italian was given an early lesson into the strength of his squad with an embarrassing night in Maribor against a club founded just nine years ago.

Tomi Horvat put the hosts into a shock lead before Ryan Sessegnon's red card left Tottenham a man down for the final hour.

Kane restored parity 18 minutes from time, but even the introduction of five first-team regulars off the bench in the second half could not prevent Amadej Marosa's stunning stoppage time winner.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Diaby's winner against Celtic fires Bayer Leverkusen into last 16

Diaby's winner against Celtic fires Bayer Leverkusen into last 16

Slovenians Mura shock sorry 10-man Spurs

Slovenians Mura shock sorry 10-man Spurs

Maradona is dead, long live Maradona! World honors 'Golden Kid'

Maradona is dead, long live Maradona! World honors 'Golden Kid'

'Friends forever': Pele remembers Maradona

'Friends forever': Pele remembers Maradona

Man Utd close to hiring Rangnick as interim boss: reports

Man Utd close to hiring Rangnick as interim boss: reports

Kenya drops corruption charges against football supremo

Kenya drops corruption charges against football supremo

Arteta reveals talks with ex-boss Wenger about Arsenal return

Arteta reveals talks with ex-boss Wenger about Arsenal return

UK ministers back independent football regulator

UK ministers back independent football regulator

StarTimes withdraws Kenya premier league broadcast rights

StarTimes withdraws Kenya premier league broadcast rights

Trending

Ronaldo pays tribute to 'outstanding human' Solskjaer after sacking

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought Cristiano Ronaldo back to Manchester United Creator: Oli SCARFF

Five candidates to replace Solskjaer as manager of Man Utd

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clinging to his job after a 5-0 thrashing at home to Liverpool Creator: Oli SCARFF

Ronaldo sends Man United into last 16, Chelsea thrash Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his sixth Champions League goal of the season Creator: JOSE JORDAN

France's Benzema gets one-year suspended term in sex tape case

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has been handed down a tougher than expected one-year suspended sentence for complicity in a bid to blackmail his former France team-mate Mathieu Valbuena Creator: LLUIS GENE