RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Soucek strikes as West Ham boost Premier League top-four hopes

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

West Ham's Tomas Soucek scores against Wolves

West Ham's Tomas Soucek scores against Wolves Creator: Ian Kington
West Ham's Tomas Soucek scores against Wolves Creator: Ian Kington

Tomas Soucek scored the only goal as West Ham beat Wolves 1-0 in the Premier League on Sunday to lift themselves to within two points of fourth-placed Manchester United.

Recommended articles

David Moyes' side, who had drawn their previous two matches, climbed above Arsenal thanks to the Czech midfielder's 59th-minute goal on his 27th birthday at the London Stadium.

Just seven points separate Manchester United from eighth-placed Wolves, who are still in the hunt for a place in next season's Champions League despite their defeat.

Moyes said before the game that he would like more goals from last season's top hitmen Michail Antonio and Soucek.

Striker Antonio has not found the net since New Year's Day while Soucek, who struck 10 goals from midfield last season, had been stuck on just three this term.

The two combined for the only goal of the match just before the hour mark, with Soucek in the right place at the right time to prod Antonio's cross past Jose Sa from close range.

Wolves, who were mostly forced to resort to trying their luck from distance, struggled to test Lukasz Fabianski in the West Ham net and finished with just one shot on target.

West Ham now have 45 points, the same number as Arsenal, who have three games in hand. The Hammers are ahead due to a marginally better goal difference.

Moyes was delighted with the number of opportunities his team created against Bruno Lage's men, who have lost three of their past five league games.

"He (Antonio) was really good -- he got himself more chances and the goalkeeper made a good save from him in the first half," Moyes told the BBC. "I thought he did a good job for the team."

Speaking about Soucek, he said: "His standards have been set so high, he has hardly put a foot wrong. He is a great lad to have around your team."

The Hammers have not finished in the top four of the English top flight since the 1985/86 season, when they were third under manager John Lyall.

West Ham's players paid a pre-match tribute to their Ukrainian team-mate Andriy Yarmolenko, wearing T-shirts bearing his No. 7 before captain Declan Rice carried the forward's shirt out ahead of kick-off.

Moyes said on Friday that the winger has been given time off as he struggles to deal with the shock of Russia's invasion of his country.

"It is so important, for me and for the team, the club and everyone to support Yarmo," Rice told Sky Sports. "The day it started we saw him at the training ground and he was in bits. We are there for him and the people of Ukraine."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nkunku strikes as Leipzig win on the road again

Nkunku strikes as Leipzig win on the road again

Soucek strikes as West Ham boost Premier League top-four hopes

Soucek strikes as West Ham boost Premier League top-four hopes

Wembley turns yellow and blue for Ukraine at League Cup final

Wembley turns yellow and blue for Ukraine at League Cup final

Chelsea 'praying for peace' after Abramovich steps aside

Chelsea 'praying for peace' after Abramovich steps aside

Struggling Leeds sack manager Marcelo Bielsa

Struggling Leeds sack manager Marcelo Bielsa

Roman Abramovich: Former symbol of Russia's oligarchy faces uncertain future

Roman Abramovich: Former symbol of Russia's oligarchy faces uncertain future

World champions France call for Russia to be thrown out of 2022 World Cup: federation

World champions France call for Russia to be thrown out of 2022 World Cup: federation

Czechs refuse to play Russia in 2022 World Cup play-offs: FA

Czechs refuse to play Russia in 2022 World Cup play-offs: FA

Gov't reacts to FIFA suspension, defends move to disband FKF

Gov't reacts to FIFA suspension, defends move to disband FKF

Trending

Russia given cold shoulder by sports world due to invasion of Ukraine

Poland refuses to play their 2022 World Cup play-off against Russia in Moscow due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine their federation president said hours after star striker Robert Lewandowski expressed his unease over the match Creator: Valentine CHAPUIS

Abramovich uncertainty weighing on Chelsea: Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel Creator: Glyn KIRK

Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea as Premier League shows Ukraine support

Christian Eriksen comes on as a substitute for Brentford Creator: Geoff Caddick

West Ham's Yarmolenko given time off over Ukraine crisis

West Ham's Andriy Yarmolenko Creator: Ian KINGTON