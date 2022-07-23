WAFCON 2022

South Africa emerge as new champions of Africa, defeat Morocco in front of home crowd

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The Bayana Bayana now join Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea as the only winners of the women's crown.

South Africa are the women's champions of Africa
South Africa are the women's champions of Africa

South Africa have been crowned champions of the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Morocco 2-1 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Recommended articles

Rosella Ayane's late goal was unable to prevent South Africa who scored two in the space of eight minutes thanks to a brace from Hildah Magaia.

Going into Saturday's final, South Africa finished as runners-up in 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018, losing the 2018 final on penalties to defending champions Nigeria.

They were also the only team at the 2022 edition to have won all their games prior the final.

ALSO READ: Player Ratings: Okobi brilliant against Zambia, Nnadozie commit own goal, Super Falcons disappoint

Waldrum promises to learn from Super Falcons' failure against Zambia in 3rd place match

Desire Oparanozie shades Asisat Oshoala over her CAF award

After a goalless first half dominated by South Africa, Magaia opened the scoring, tapping in Seoposenwe pass in the box in the 63rd minutes, to give the visitors the lead.

South Africa celebrate Hildah Magaia's match winner.
South Africa celebrate Hildah Magaia's match winner. Pulse Nigeria

Barely eight minutes later, she was on the scoresheet again as she doubled for Bayana Bayana with a composed finish.

The second goal roused the Moroccans, who immediately acted to reduce the score, as an unmarked Rosella Ayane drilled the ball into the bottom corner to pull one back for the Atlas Lionesses.

With nine minutes added on, South Africa held on to join Nigeria and South Africa as winners of the award.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • South Africa has won the WAFCON for the first time.

    Banyana Banyana of South Africa crowned champions after win over Morocco

  • South Africa are the women's champions of Africa

    South Africa emerge as new champions of Africa, defeat Morocco in front of home crowd

  • WAFCON 2022 Final: Morocco vs South Africa

    WAFCON 2022 Final Live: Morocco vs South Africa

Recommended articles

Banyana Banyana of South Africa crowned champions after win over Morocco

Banyana Banyana of South Africa crowned champions after win over Morocco

South Africa emerge as new champions of Africa, defeat Morocco in front of home crowd

South Africa emerge as new champions of Africa, defeat Morocco in front of home crowd

WAFCON 2022 Final Live: Morocco vs South Africa

WAFCON 2022 Final Live: Morocco vs South Africa

Ten Hag's Man United remind fans of task ahead with Aston Villa draw

Ten Hag's Man United remind fans of task ahead with Aston Villa draw

What next for Wijnaldum after PSG exit?

What next for Wijnaldum after PSG exit?

Why most African Leagues are struggling to stay afloat [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Why most African Leagues are struggling to stay afloat [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Trending

African Footballer of the Year Award winners [Updated List 1970 - 2022]

Sadio Mane won the African Player of the Year award in 2019 and 2022

African Women's Footballer of the Year Winners [Updated List from 2001 - 2022]

Asisat Oshoala has won the African Player of the Year five (5) times (2014, 2016, 2017, 2019 & 2022) (Twitter/CAF)
ATHLETICS

Kenyans turn against Omanyala after his latest statement

Ferdinand Omanyala
LIVE BLOG

Football Transfer News live updates

Pulse Sports Transfer News Live
PULSE OF THE DAY

The Nunez show, 'attacking weapons' at Man United and Ronaldo latest

Manchester United and Liverpool stars are in the news again.
WAFCON 2022

Wasteful Nigerian Super Falcons GIFT Zambia WAFCON 2022 bronze

Super Falcons will leave Morocco empty handed.
PRE-SEASON

Ten Hag's Man United remind fans of task ahead with Aston Villa draw

Manchester United held to a 2-2 draw by Aston Villa in Perth.
OPINION

Why most African Leagues are struggling to stay afloat [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Centre Referee Simon Anganga yellow card Kenya Police Goalkeeper Job Ochieng on March 13, 2022 during their Kenya Premier League match played at Moi Stadium, in Kisumu County.