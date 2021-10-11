RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

South Africa eases Covid-19 crowd restrictions for World Cup game

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

South Africa captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams (R) in action against France at the Tokyo Olympic Games this year.

South Africa captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams (R) in action against France at the Tokyo Olympic Games this year. Creator: Kazuhiro NOGI
South Africa captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams (R) in action against France at the Tokyo Olympic Games this year. Creator: Kazuhiro NOGI

A maximum of 2,000 spectators can attend a World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Ethiopia in Johannesburg on Tuesday as the republic eases Covid-19 restrictions introduced last year.  

Recommended articles

"The (government) has approved that a limited number of spectators will be allowed back into the stadium," a national football association statement said.

All sport in South Africa was cancelled in March 2020 as the first wave of the coronavirus hit the most industrialised African nation. Play resumed five months later in empty stadiums. 

The lack of spectators inflicted severe financial hardship on the three most popular sports -- cricket, football and rugby.

South Africa has been the country hardest hit in Africa by the pandemic with 2.91 official cases and 88,317 deaths by Sunday.

Long-time strugglers, the national team are enjoying a resurgence in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, leading more fancied Ghana by one point halfway through a six-round mini-league.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Diamond ignored by all his Baby Mamas as he turns a Year Older

Diamond ignored by all his Baby Mamas as he turns a Year Older

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

Trending

Saudi-led consortium completes Newcastle United takeover

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce Creator: Lindsey Parnaby

Ranieri appointed as Watford manager

Watford's new manager Claudio Ranieri Creator: Miguel MEDINA

France face Belgium hoping to banish memories of Euro flop

France were dumped out of Euro 2020 by Switzerland in the last 16 Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Abraham, Chilwell called up for England qualifiers

Roma striker Tammy Abraham (R) has been called up by England Creator: Vincenzo PINTO