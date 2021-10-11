South Africa eases Covid-19 crowd restrictions for World Cup game

"The (government) has approved that a limited number of spectators will be allowed back into the stadium," a national football association statement said.

All sport in South Africa was cancelled in March 2020 as the first wave of the coronavirus hit the most industrialised African nation. Play resumed five months later in empty stadiums.

The lack of spectators inflicted severe financial hardship on the three most popular sports -- cricket, football and rugby.

South Africa has been the country hardest hit in Africa by the pandemic with 2.91 official cases and 88,317 deaths by Sunday.