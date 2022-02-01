RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

South Korea reach 10th straight World Cup finals

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Kim Jin-su (left) accepts congratulations after scoring South Korea's opener against Syria

Kim Jin-su (left) accepts congratulations after scoring South Korea's opener against Syria Creator: Karim SAHIB
Kim Jin-su (left) accepts congratulations after scoring South Korea's opener against Syria Creator: Karim SAHIB

South Korea beat Syria 2-0 in Dubai on Tuesday to reach their 10th straight World Cup finals.

Recommended articles

The Koreans, who have appeared at every finals since Mexico in 1986 and came fourth when they co-hosted the tournament in 2002, go to Qatar alongside Iran, who had already clinched a place from Asia's preliminary Group A.

Even without injured English Premier League star Son Heung-Min, Paulo Bento's side dominated the game but they did came close to scoring until forward Cho Gue Sung's shot from close in went wide in the 43rd minute.

Two minutes later, Cho, who got the winning goal in the last match against Lebanon, headed the ball against the post.

Kim Jin-Su opened the scoring with a 54th minute shot that gave Syrian goalkeeper Ibrahim Alma no chance. 

Kwon Chang-Hoon shot from outside the penalty area to double the score in the 74th minute.

Iran beat Iraq last Thursday to reach their third straight finals.

The third-place teams from Asia's two qualifying groups will clash in a playoff for the right to play a South American team for a place in Qatar.

The first World Cup finals in an Arab country will start in Qatar on November 21.

South Korea have a history of World Cup upsets. They knocked out Italy to reach the semi-finals in 2002 and at the last World Cup in Russia beat Germany 2-0 but failed to reach the knockout rounds. 

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Barcelona accuse Bartomeu's board of 'serious criminal behaviour'

Barcelona accuse Bartomeu's board of 'serious criminal behaviour'

South Korea reach 10th straight World Cup finals

South Korea reach 10th straight World Cup finals

Vietnam clobbers China in Lunar New Year upset

Vietnam clobbers China in Lunar New Year upset

Gor Mahia try to fix on-pitch woes, shelve Paul Nkata

Gor Mahia try to fix on-pitch woes, shelve Paul Nkata

Barcelona accuse Bartomeu's board of 'serious criminal behaviour'

Barcelona accuse Bartomeu's board of 'serious criminal behaviour'

Celtic reap rewards of Japanese market on and off the pitch

Celtic reap rewards of Japanese market on and off the pitch

Red-hot Japan down Saudis to move closer to World Cup

Red-hot Japan down Saudis to move closer to World Cup

Dele Alli wants to be 'happy' again after Everton move

Dele Alli wants to be 'happy' again after Everton move

Premier League transfer window: winners and losers

Premier League transfer window: winners and losers

Trending

Favourite son Eto'o is pride of Cup of Nations host city Douala

A statue of Samuel Eto'o in the green, yellow and red of Cameroon stands in the New Bell neighbourhood of Douala where he grew up Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

African football boss blames closed gate for Cup of Nations tragedy

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motesepe speaking at a press conference in Yaounde Creator: Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD

Canada stun US to close in on World Cup berth

Canada's Cyle Larin celebrates after scoring the goal that handed his team a 1-0 win over the USA in World Cup qualifying on Sunday Creator: Vaughn Ridley

Salah and Haller go head to head as African heavyweights clash

Mohamed Salah in training with the Egypt team in Douala on Tuesday Creator: Charly TRIBALLEAU