WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Tuchel needs to be arrested!' - Reactions as Chelsea fall to Southampton

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Fans are saying the same thing on social media after Chelsea slumped to another defeat at St. Marys.

Social media reactions as Chelsea lose 2-1 to Southampton
Social media reactions as Chelsea lose 2-1 to Southampton

Chelsea fell to a 2-1 defeat against Southampton at St. Marys on Tuesday night, August 30, 2022.

InRead recommended articles {inRead B auto-updated}

The Blues surrendered an early lead in the first half as they seemingly lost composure after dominating the game for a lengthy spell.

Raheem Sterling picked up from where he left over the weekend by opening the scoring for Chelsea in the 23rd minute.

Sterling scored the opening goal for Chelsea against Southampton on Tuesday
Sterling scored the opening goal for Chelsea against Southampton on Tuesday Twitter

However, the Saints soon roared back into the game after a brilliant corner from James Ward-Prowse was controlled and beautifully hammered into the back of the Chelsea net by Romeo Lavia five minutes later.

Thomas Tuchel's men struggled to find an immediate response and were soon left trailing after Adam Armstrong put the hosts in the lead in stoppage time of the first period.

Adam Armstrong scored Southampton's second goal against Chelsea
Adam Armstrong scored Southampton's second goal against Chelsea Twitter

Chelsea were hoping to turn things around in the second period, with the Blues trailing by a slender lead.

However, despite having the lion's share of possession, the Blues failed to really test the Southampton defense.

The hosts managed to keep the Londoners at bay until the full-time whistle as Ralph Hasenhuttl's men picked up their second win of the Premier League season while Thomas Tuchel slumped to his second defeat of the season.

Following the result on Tuesday night, here's how fans have reacted on social media:

Topics:
David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Social media reactions to Roma's 3-0 crushing of Monza

    'And Man U rejected him' -Reactions as 'Superb Dybala' leads AS Roma to dominant win over Monza

  • Social media reactions as Chelsea lose 2-1 to Southampton

    'Tuchel needs to be arrested!' - Reactions as Chelsea fall to Southampton

  • LeBron James and Drake are among the new owners of AC Milan

    LeBron James and Drake join forces to buy AC Milan

Recommended articles

'And Man U rejected him' -Reactions as 'Superb Dybala' leads AS Roma to dominant win over Monza

'And Man U rejected him' -Reactions as 'Superb Dybala' leads AS Roma to dominant win over Monza

'Tuchel needs to be arrested!' - Reactions as Chelsea fall to Southampton

'Tuchel needs to be arrested!' - Reactions as Chelsea fall to Southampton

LeBron James and Drake join forces to buy AC Milan

LeBron James and Drake join forces to buy AC Milan

Scott Parker sacked by Bournemouth after just 4 games but is surprisingly not the fastest winner of the Premier League sack race

Scott Parker sacked by Bournemouth after just 4 games but is surprisingly not the fastest winner of the Premier League sack race

Cashout on Bet9ja with midweek Premier League games

Cashout on Bet9ja with midweek Premier League games

5 players you should add to your Fantasy team before Gameweek 5 deadline

5 players you should add to your Fantasy team before Gameweek 5 deadline

Trending

Sadio Mane refuses to hold up beer in Bayern Munich team photo

Sadio Mane the odd one out as Bayern Munich stars take team photo with glasses of beer

Aubameyang was visited by thieves and beaten in his Barcelona house.

Thieves beat Barcelona star Aubameyang in his house

The late Kenyan cyclist Suleiman Kangangi
Cycling

Cycling world reacts to death of Kenyan in USA

Conor Gallagher could return to Crystal Palace this summer
TRANSFERS

Crystal Palace launch £27m bid for former loan star after double stinkers for Chelsea

Kenya national rugby union team 's players (Shujaa) react after winning the Safari Sevens men's final match between Kenya and Germany, at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, on October 31, 2021. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
RUGBY

Shujaa finishes sevens season in 12th position

Bayern Munich broke the hearts of punters around the world
BETTING

Bayern Munich and other ticket-busters this weekend (Saturday)

LeBron James and Drake are among the new owners of AC Milan

LeBron James and Drake join forces to buy AC Milan

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 3: Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya jumps in preparation for the Men's 100m - Semi-Final 2 during the Athletics competition at Alexander Stadium during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 3, 2022, in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
ATHLETICS

Omanyala ready to conquer Switzerland, Germany as season ends