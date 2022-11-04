How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

Southampton are 17th in the English Premier after having a poor start in the 2022/ 23 season and they will be looking forward to redeeming themselves on November 6, 2022, in the EPL against Newcastle United.
A look into Southampton Football Club - owners, stadium, and more
Establishment: 1885
Nickname: The Saints
Stadium: Saint Mary's Stadium
Current club owners: Sport Republic
Current manager: Ralph Hasenhüttl
Club captain: James Ward-Prowse
Current club position: 17th
Southampton is a top club that is used to finishing in the top 10 despite underperforming currently hence raising speculations that Ralph Hasenhüttl's job as their manager is in danger.
Southampton have amassed a total of 3 trophies in their 137 years of existence with the club acquiring their latest trophy in 2010.
- 1 FA Cup
- 1 League Trophy
- 1 English 3rd Tier Cup
Southampton FC are currently competing in the English Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup.
Current Squad
- Alex McCarthy
- Willy Caballero
- Gavin Bazunu
- Kyle Walker-Peters
- Lyanco
- Mohammed Salisu
- Romain Perraud
- Tino Livramento
- Armel Bella-Kotchap
- Juan Larios
- Duje Caleta-Car
- James Ward-Prowse
- Stuart Armstrong
- Moussa Djenepo
- Ibrahima Diallo
- Mohamed Elyounoussi
- Romeo Lavia
- Joe Aribo
- Lewis Payne
- Diamond Edwards
- Ainsley Maitland-Niles
- Ryan Finnigan
- Adam Armstrong
- Che Adams
- Theo Walcott
- Sekou Mara
- Samuel Edozie
- Dominic Ballard
Did you know?
- The club has been nicknamed “The Saints” since its establishment in 1885 due to its history as a church football team, founded as St Mary’s Church of England Young Men’s Association.
- Southampton Football Club were relegated from the Premier League on May 15, 2005, and returned back to the EPL in 2012 after 12 years of living in their shadows.
- Southampton runs a highly successful youth academy with a number of teams from ages nine to 18 years.
- Southampton Fc anthem is the popular sport tune that goes ‘When the Saints Go Marching In’.
