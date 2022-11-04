SOUTHAMPTON

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

Fabian Simiyu
A look into Southampton Football Club - owners, stadium, and more

An aerial view of Saint Mary's Stadium, home to Southampton FC.
An aerial view of Saint Mary's Stadium, home to Southampton FC.

Southampton are 17th in the English Premier after having a poor start in the 2022/ 23 season and they will be looking forward to redeeming themselves on November 6, 2022, in the EPL against Newcastle United.

Name: Southampton Football Club

Establishment: 1885

Nickname: The Saints

Stadium: Saint Mary's Stadium

Current club owners: Sport Republic

Current manager: Ralph Hasenhüttl

Club captain: James Ward-Prowse

Current club position: 17th

Southampton's James Ward-Prowse claps to the Fans after English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace against Southampton at Selhurst Park on October 29, 2022.
Southampton's James Ward-Prowse claps to the Fans after English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace against Southampton at Selhurst Park on October 29, 2022. AFP

READ: Arteta blames second-half performance after Southampton snaps 8-match winning run

Southampton is a top club that is used to finishing in the top 10 despite underperforming currently hence raising speculations that Ralph Hasenhüttl's job as their manager is in danger.

Southampton have amassed a total of 3 trophies in their 137 years of existence with the club acquiring their latest trophy in 2010.

  1. 1 FA Cup
  2. 1 League Trophy
  3. 1 English 3rd Tier Cup

Southampton FC are currently competing in the English Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl on October 29, 2022.
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl on October 29, 2022. AFP
  1. Alex McCarthy
  2. Willy Caballero
  3. Gavin Bazunu
  4. Kyle Walker-Peters
  5. Lyanco
  6. Mohammed Salisu
  7. Romain Perraud
  8. Tino Livramento
  9. Armel Bella-Kotchap
  10. Juan Larios
  11. Duje Caleta-Car
  12. James Ward-Prowse
  13. Stuart Armstrong
  14. Moussa Djenepo
  15. Ibrahima Diallo
  16. Mohamed Elyounoussi
  17. Romeo Lavia
  18. Joe Aribo
  19. Lewis Payne
  20. Diamond Edwards
  21. Ainsley Maitland-Niles
  22. Ryan Finnigan
  23. Adam Armstrong
  24. Che Adams
  25. Theo Walcott
  26. Sekou Mara
  27. Samuel Edozie
  28. Dominic Ballard
  • The club has been nicknamed “The Saints” since its establishment in 1885 due to its history as a church football team, founded as St Mary’s Church of England Young Men’s Association.
  • Southampton Football Club were relegated from the Premier League on May 15, 2005, and returned back to the EPL in 2012 after 12 years of living in their shadows.
Southampton FC forward Che Adams (10) thanking the Southampton FC supporters following the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Southampton at Selhurst Park on October 29, 2022.
Southampton FC forward Che Adams (10) thanking the Southampton FC supporters following the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Southampton at Selhurst Park on October 29, 2022. AFP
  • Southampton runs a highly successful youth academy with a number of teams from ages nine to 18 years.
  • Southampton Fc anthem is the popular sport tune that goes ‘When the Saints Go Marching In’.
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

