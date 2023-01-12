ADVERTISEMENT
Carabao hits and misses - City lose to Southampton

Fabian Simiyu
Manchester City fans are blaming Kalvin Philips after their exit from Carabao Cup against Southampton

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during the Carabao Cup quarter-final match at St. Mary s Stadium on January 11, 2023.
Manchester City are back to the drawing board after losing to Southampton 2-0 in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

It is hard to believe that the Manchester giants lost to relegation-bound Saints at the St Mary's Stadium in the UK.

Kalvin Philips is under pressure to perform after undergoing surgery moments before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The City defender was handed a starting spot by Pep Guardiola after controversial allegations that he is overweight.

Kalvin Phillips of Manchester City runs past Josep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City as he is substituted during the Carabao Cup match at St Mary's Stadium on January 11, 2023.
READ: Pep Guardiola reveals reason for dropping Philips in Carabao match

City fans have labeled Philips as a flop especially after he lost the ball that resulted in one of Southampton's goals.

For those who know the City coach very well, the former Leeds player is in deep trouble and it will take months before Philips is handed a starting spot.

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson who is on loan at Nottingham Forest made sure that he books a spot for his team in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Forest clashed with Wolverhampton Wanderers in a match that ended 1-1 before proceeding to the post-match penalties to determine the winner.

Dean Henderson of Nottingham Forest celebrates saving Joe Hodge of Wolverhampton Wanderers' penalty during the Carabao Cup quarter-final match on January 11, 2023.
Henderson saved two penalties to hand Forest a victory. Both teams are relegation bound and they will be in the action of the English Premier League (EPL) this weekend.

The semi-finals of the Carabao Cup will be played from January 23, 2023, for the first leg while the second leg will be played in the week commencing on January 30, 2023.

Manchester United will face Nottingham Forest while Newcastle United will play against Southampton United.

Dean Henderson will not play against United since it is his parent club.

