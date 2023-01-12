Carabao hits and misses - City lose to Southampton

It is hard to believe that the Manchester giants lost to relegation-bound Saints at the St Mary's Stadium in the UK.

Kalvin Philips flops

Kalvin Philips is under pressure to perform after undergoing surgery moments before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The City defender was handed a starting spot by Pep Guardiola after controversial allegations that he is overweight.

AFP

City fans have labeled Philips as a flop especially after he lost the ball that resulted in one of Southampton's goals.

For those who know the City coach very well, the former Leeds player is in deep trouble and it will take months before Philips is handed a starting spot.

Dean Henderson proves he is dependable

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson who is on loan at Nottingham Forest made sure that he books a spot for his team in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Forest clashed with Wolverhampton Wanderers in a match that ended 1-1 before proceeding to the post-match penalties to determine the winner.

AFP

Henderson saved two penalties to hand Forest a victory. Both teams are relegation bound and they will be in the action of the English Premier League (EPL) this weekend.

Carabao semi-finals

The semi-finals of the Carabao Cup will be played from January 23, 2023, for the first leg while the second leg will be played in the week commencing on January 30, 2023.

Manchester United will face Nottingham Forest while Newcastle United will play against Southampton United.