'Golden Boy for a reason' - Reactions as Gavi inspires in Spain's demolition of Costa Rica in World Cup opener

Spain were hoping to begin their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign when they faced Costa Rica at the Al-Thumama Stadium in their opening group E match.

The 2010 Champions wasted no time in breaking the deadlock after their early dominance as Gavi found Dani Olmo who fired home in the 11th minute.

10 minutes later, Spain doubled their advantage after a neat finish from Marco Asensio to put La Furia Roja 2-0 up.

Costa Rica sought to get back into the game but instead found themselves trailing once more after referee Mohammed Abdulla Hassan Mohamed stopped play for a penalty to Spain in the 30th minute.

Ferran Torres stepped up a minute later a made no mistake against Keylor Navas to stretch their lead to three.

The Spaniards continued to dominate as Luis Enrique's men left the Costa Ricans with a mountain to climb in the second 45 minutes.

The second half kicked off and the Spaniards picked up from where they left off in the first 45 minutes after Ferran Torres found the back of the net just nine minutes after the restart to put Spain 4-0 up.

The Costa Ricans just had no answer to La Roja's dominant display and their misery was soon compounded after second-half substitute Alvaro Morata, set up Gavi for a brilliant finish in the box in the 74th minute to further put the game beyond their opponents reach.

Gavi's goal now meant he became the youngest-ever goalscorer for Spain in World Cup history.

However, the Spaniards weren't done making light work of their opponents as second-half substitutes Alvaro Morata and Carlos Soler both found the back of the net in the90th and 92nd minute respectively to condemn the Costa Ricans to a heavy defeat.

In the end, it finished 7-0 in favour of Luis Enrique's Spain who recorded their biggest win ever in FIFA World Cup history.

Gavi headlines Social Media Reactions

Following the dominant win for Spain, fans have singled out Barcelona's wonderkid Gavi for special praise.