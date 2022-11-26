Qatar 2022: 8-2! 6-0! Big score-lines in this tie Spain vs Germany; Preview

AFP

There are eight Barcelona players in the squad for Spain with at least five of starting per game, it is reasonable to wonder if this plays as a de facto Barca vs Bayern tie, and if it does would we be witnessing the same one-sidedness in favour of the Bayern Munich faction?

Head-to-head

Right about two years ago, a very heavy score-line was recorded in this tie, 6-0 in favour of Spain, in the UEFA Nations League, Spain have also knocked out Germany in the last two tournaments they went head to head in, the 2010 World cup semi-final that played out 1-0, and the 2008 European Championships Final also 1-0 in favour of the Red Fury.

Bayern Munich might know how to beat Barcelona, but Spain knows how to beat Germany.

Match form

Spain Trashed CONCACAF representatives Costa Rica in their Opening game of the group, while Germany were beaten by a very spirited Japan.

Players to watch

Jamal Musiala and Gavi go head to head after facing-off in the Golden boy awards that the later won, the youngsters are the most advanced midfielders in each their teams, and would be competing directly for who can get more goal involvements.

Ferran Torres scored two goals for Spain in the game against Costa Rica, troubled time at his club, but he has always been exceptional for Spain and assumes the role of ‘most important attacker’ for La Furia Roja.

Spain would have a lot of the ball, and Antonio Rudiger would be inspired to be on top of his game, playing against the country whose capital he is now based in.

Luis Enrique on players having sex

Luis Enrigue the manager of Spain faced a lot of criticism for his system specific squad selection before the start of the World Cup, but after Spain’s super dominant display against Costa Rica, and Enrique in an unprecedented move; coming on Twitch to address fans and saying “it is a normal thing” when asked what he thought about players having sex before a game.

Possible line-ups.

Hansi Flick would look to call up a Bayern dominant 11, again but might decide against starting Havertz and opting for the out and out striker Nicklas Fullkrug.

Neuer; Schlotterbeck, Sule, Rudiger, Raum; Kimmich, Gundogan; Gnabry, Muller, Musiala; Fullkrug.

Is how they are expected to line up.

Luis Enrique is expected to name an unchanged 11, trusting the team than earned him more trust from spanish fans

Unai Simon; Carvajal, Rodri, Laporte, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, Gavi; F. Torres, Asensio, Olmo

Is how they are expected to play.

Prediction