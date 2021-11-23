RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Spanish great Ramos finally poised for PSG debut

Sergio Ramos has not played for for PSG since joining from Real Madrid in July

Spanish great Sergio Ramos could make his long-awaited first appearance for Paris Saint Germain in Wednesday's Champions League group match with Manchester City.

The 35-year-old defender has not played for the French side since joining from his long-time club Real Madrid in July due to a recurring problem with a calf muscle.

Ramos is likely to be on the bench for the clash between the top two in the group with Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe starting in central defence. 

Ramos arrived at PSG with a glittering CV, having won the 2010 World Cup, two European Championships and four Champions League trophies with Real.

City top the group on nine points, a point clear of PSG with Belgian outfit Club Brugge four points further adrift with two matches remaining. 

