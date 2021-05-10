Sporting's title party on hold after Porto thump Farense

Reigning champions Porto are five points behind in second place, but Sporting will seal the championship for the first time since 2002 should they beat Boavista on Tuesday.

A win would re-establish the eight-point lead unbeaten Sporting had over Porto before Monday's match, with two rounds of fixtures remaining.

Farense remain in the relegation zone following the defeat in which they were three goals and a man down after half an hour.

Since their last league crown, Sporting's Lisbon rivals Benfica and Porto have split the title between them.

Just three years ago Sporting went though the worst crisis in their 100-year history, with fans ransacking the club's training centre and assaulting players and staff after they finished third.

The incident led to the departure of coach Jorge Jesus, several senior members of the squad and club president Bruno de Carvalho, who was accused of inflaming the fans' anger.