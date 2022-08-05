Who will be the top scorer for the 2022/23 Premier League season?

The best marksmen in the English game will vie for the golden boot over the next 38 games and SportyBet offers odds on all the likely candidates based on their chances of winning.

The usual suspects

Last season’s joint-top scorers Mohamed Salah and Heung-Min Son are among the favourites to run it back this year at 5.50 odds and 14.00 odds respectively for Liverpool and Tottenham.

Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo finished third on the scorers' log last season with 18 goals, he’s valued at 19.50 odds to finish first this season.

Manchester City’s new signing, Erling Haaland is the most likely to win the golden boot at 3.80 odds and Tottenham’s Harry Kane is at 6.20 odds to win his fourth Premier League golden boot.

Liverpool’s new striker Darwin Nunez is valued at 11.00 odds to score more Premier League goals than anyone else, the same goes for Arsenal’s new striker Gabriel Jesus at 12.50 odds.

Unlikely but worth a punt

2019/20 golden boot winner Jamie Vardy has an outside chance of winning the gong again, valued at a whopping 32.00 odds but it is unlikely the 35-year-old would.

Manchester City's new boy, Julian Alvarez is also at 32.00 odds, so is their old boy Raheem Sterling also valued at 32.00 odds to win the golden boot in his first season at Chelsea.

Liverpool duo Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are available to stake on at 37.00 odds, Chelsea’s Kai Havertz at 40.00 odds, Fulham’s Alexander Mitrovic at 41.00 odds and Newcastle’s Callum Wilson at 44.00 odds.

English trio, Patrick Bamford of Leeds United, Ivan Toney of Brentford and Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton are all valued at 45.00 odds to win the 2022/23 Premier League golden boot.

Long shot…don’t waste your money

Chelsea’s Timo Werner and Manchester City’s Kevin DeBruyne are both valued at 47.00 odds and Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes at 49.00 odds.

West Ham’s new striker Gianluca Scamacca is at 51.00 odds to win the golden boot in his first season in English football.

Tottenham’s new signing Richarlison, Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka are all valued at 55.00 odds.

