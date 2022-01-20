RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Spurs keeper Lloris signs new contract: reports

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has agreed a new contract with the Premier League club, according to British media reports on Thursday.

The France goalkeeper's existing deal was due to expire at the end of this season, sparking speculation he could be on the move.

But the 35-year-old is reported to have signed a new contract that will keep him in north London until 2024.

Lloris, who arrived from Lyon in 2012, was free to talk to foreign clubs from the start of this month.

However, the World Cup winner looks to have committed his future to Antonio Conte's side, with an official announcement from Tottenham expected in the next 24 hours.

Tottenham's revival since Conte's appointment earlier this season has convinced Lloris to stay.

"He's our captain, he is a top goalkeeper for us, he has great experience," Conte said recently.

"He knows very well Tottenham. He loves this shirt and this badge. For me he is an important player and I'm sure that they are going to find a solution for him to continue to play with Tottenham."

