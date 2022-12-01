Costa Rica vs Germany: First-ever female referee and 2 other things to expect tonight

Los Ticos manager, Fernando Suarez believes his team can still dream of making it into the knockout stage from the group despite facing a bulwark in the decisive third game.

Four-time former champions Germany stand between the Costa Ricans and glory, with Die Mannschaft hoping to avert a disastrous outing in Qatar.

The Europeans find themselves in a precarious situation after taking just a point from six, with that point coming in the last game against leaders La Roja of Spain.

It was a decisive draw that ensured Germany kept hope alive ahead of tonight's crucial battle against the highly motivated Costa Ricans.

Ahead of that encounter, here are three (3) things for you to look forward to as curtains draw on Group E.

First-ever woman referee

When Germany and Costa Rica step on the pitch at the Al Bayt Stadium later tonight, they will be led out by the centre referee, Stephanie Frappart.

Frappart will become the first woman to officiate a game at a FIFA Men's World Cup when she takes charge of the game.

The 38-year-old isn't new to the big occasions as she boasts experience in the Champions League and European World Cup qualifiers.

Frappart has also officiated in the 2022 Coupe de France final and the 2019 women's World Cup final.

She was also the first woman to officiate a men's World Cup qualifying match in March 2021 between the Netherlands and Latvia.

An all-women officiating crew

While Frappart makes history as the first woman to take charge of a men's game at the FIFA World Cup, she won't be doing so alone.

The French woman, who has already acted as the official in Qatar 2022, will be assisted by two other colleagues on the pitch.

Brazil's Neuza Back and Karen Diaz Medina of Mexico will join Frappart to form an all-women officiating team, which will see them become the first-ever in a men's World Cup.

Also, Kathryn Nesbitt will serve as the offside specialist among the VAR team to complete the historic team.

A night of possible upset

With so much at stake, Qatar 2022 could see another upset later at night when Costa Rica and Germany go head-to-head.

Saudi Arabia produced the first shock of the tournament before Morocco taught Belgium some footballing lessons in a shock 2-0 win.

Tonight, Costa Rica could become the latest to shock a pre-tournament favourite if they manage to hold Germany to a draw or even pick up a win.

Los Ticos need at least a draw, provided leaders Spain does them a favour by taking three points from Japan.

Die Mannschaft find themselves in a situation where it is a victory or nothing and this could play into the hands of the Costa Ricans.