Meet Stephanie Frappart the first female referee set to make history in the World Cup

Frappart will officiate Costa Rica vs Germany match on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Al Bayt Stadium at exactly 22:00 pm EAT.

The 38-year-old will be assisted by Neuza Back and Karen Diaz Medina who hails from Brazil and Mexico respectively which means that it will an all-female on the field.

AFP

Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga and Yoshimi Yamashita of Japan are among the female referees in Qatar and they made headlines back then when they were nominated for the roles.

This won't be Frappart's major match to be officiated as she has managed to do already in the UEFA Champions League, League 1 and lastly the 0-0 draw between Poland and Mexico on November 22, 2022.

Frappart has in the past officiated the Super Cup match between Liverpool and Chelsea in 2019 and made history a year later again when she was selected to officiate a Champions League match again.

Frappart on her part has lauded FIFA for including women in the sport and especially the FIFA 2022 World Cup tournament.

AFP

"It's a strong sign from FIFA and the authorities to have women referees in that country." Said Frappart ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.