Meet Stephanie Frappart the first female referee set to make history in the World Cup

Fabian Simiyu
Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman to referee a match at the men's World Cup on December 1, 2022.

Stephanie Frappart on November 22, 2022, in Qatar.
France's Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman to referee at the 2022 FIFA men's World Cup in Qatar after being selected to do so by FIFA.

Frappart will officiate Costa Rica vs Germany match on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Al Bayt Stadium at exactly 22:00 pm EAT.

The 38-year-old will be assisted by Neuza Back and Karen Diaz Medina who hails from Brazil and Mexico respectively which means that it will an all-female on the field.

Stephanie Frappart during the Portugal vs Ghana match on November 24, 2022.
Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga and Yoshimi Yamashita of Japan are among the female referees in Qatar and they made headlines back then when they were nominated for the roles.

This won't be Frappart's major match to be officiated as she has managed to do already in the UEFA Champions League, League 1 and lastly the 0-0 draw between Poland and Mexico on November 22, 2022.

Frappart has in the past officiated the Super Cup match between Liverpool and Chelsea in 2019 and made history a year later again when she was selected to officiate a Champions League match again.

Frappart on her part has lauded FIFA for including women in the sport and especially the FIFA 2022 World Cup tournament.

Portugal vs Ghana assistant referee Stephanie Frappart of France and Karen Janett Diaz of Mexico during the game Portugal vs Ghana, corresponding to Group H of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, at 974 Stadium on November 24, 2022.
"It's a strong sign from FIFA and the authorities to have women referees in that country." Said Frappart ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA has been trying to show the world that football can be used as a unifying factor for the past years and that anyone can freely take part in it. The dream seems to have been achieved in Qatar.

