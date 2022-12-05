Strange events that have happened at 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament

Luis Suarez was denied access to see his children

Luis Suarez is unhappy with FIFA for denying him access to see his children after Uruguay were knocked out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 2022.

This incident was going unnoticed until Suarez put FIFA in the spotlight for the same. FIFA has however not communicated anything on Suarez's allegations as it stands.

South Korea waited for 10 mins to know their fate!

South Korea endured a 10-minute wait on December 2, 2022, just to know if they had progressed to the last 16 stage after their 2-1 win over Portugal in the World Cup.

South Korea had to wait for Ghana vs Uruguay match to end on the sidelines of the pitch moments after their win. They all celebrated after learning that they had qualified for round 16.

Uruguay would have proceeded ahead of South Korea only if they could have registered a wide range on the scoresheet over Ghana.

Qatari fans displayed Mesut Ozil's portraits in the stadium

Football fans showed their love for former Arsenal and Germany star Mesut Ozil by displaying his portraits in Germany's 4-2 win over Croatia on December 1, 2022.

