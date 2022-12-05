QATAR 2022

Strange events that have happened in the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament

Luis Suarez was denied access to meet his children after Uruguay's 2-0 win over Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Qatar fans, protest with photos of former Germany player Mesut Ozil, during the match between Spain and Germany, for the 2nd round of Group E of the FIFA World Cup on November 27, 2022.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has seen weird events happen with some of them going unnoticed for example when Qatari fans held portraits of Mesut Ozil in Germany vs Costa Rica match.

Luis Suarez is unhappy with FIFA for denying him access to see his Children after Uruguay were knocked out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 2022.

Luis Suarez of Uruguay during Ghana v Uruguay match on December 2, 2022.
READ: Suarez hurts Ghana at the World Cup again as Uruguay beats Black Stars 2-0

This incident was going unnoticed until Suarez put FIFA in the spotlight for the same. FIFA has however not communicated anything on Suarez's allegations as it stands.

South Korea endured a 10-minute wait on December 2, 2022, just to know if they had progressed to the last 16 stage after their 2-1 win over Portugal in the World Cup.

South Korea team photo on December 2, 2022.
South Korea had to wait for Ghana vs Uruguay match to end on the sidelines of the pitch moments after their win. They all celebrated after learning that they had qualified for round 16.

Uruguay would have proceeded ahead of South Korea only if they could have registered a wide range on the scoresheet over Ghana.

Football fans showed their love for former Arsenal and Germany star Mesut Ozil by displaying his portraits in Germany's 4-2 win over Croatia on December 1, 2022.

Fans display the Mesut Ozil portraits on December 1, 2022.
Germany axed Ozil from their squad due to religious reasons and also due to his association with Qatar. A section of the fans clashed on the stands clashed on the stands on that fateful day.

