Suarez ends goal drought as Atletico sail into cup last 16

Luis Suarez scored for the first time in two months as Atletico Madrid thrashed Rayo Majadahonda in the cup on Thursday.

Luis Suarez scored his first goal in two months on Thursday as Atletico Madrid stormed into the last 16 of the Copa del Rey with a 5-0 win over Rayo Majadahonda.

Suarez had gone 10 games without a goal for club and country, a drought that stretched back to Atletico's draw with Valencia on November 7.

But the Uruguayan was on target again at the Wanda Metropolitano to put Atletico three ahead before the break, with Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix making it five in the second half.

Rayo Majadahonda are sixth in Segunda B, Spain's third tier, and play their home games at Atletico's training ground, El Cerro del Espino. 

But the club asked to switch the match to the 68,000-capacity Wanda Metropolitano instead, a request that was approved by the Spanish federation.

Atletico took the lead in the 17th minute when a rushed clearance by Jorge Casado cannoned kindly into the path of Matheus Cunha, who finished on the slide.

Renan Lodi's excellent shot made it two and then Suarez finished off from Marcos Llorente's cut-back after a neat ball in behind by Yannick Carrasco.

Griezmann and Felix came on just before the hour and both added to the tally, Griezmann finishing smartly after a brilliant interchange of passes with Angel Correa before Felix sprinted clear down the left and guided into the far corner.

Sevilla had earlier booked their place in the next round after sealing a comfortable 2-0 victory over Real Zaragoza.

Jules Kounde sent a dipping shot into the corner from the edge of the area in the 31st minute before Rafa Mir made the victory secure in the second half, the striker completing a counter-attack with a cool finish.

Zaragoza, who sit 16th in Spain's second tier, had pushed for an equaliser but were unable to find a way through. Sevilla reached the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey last term but have not won the competition since 2010.

Villarreal failed to advance after they suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat by Sporting Gijon, who are 12th in the second division. Athletic Bilbao progressed after beating Mancha Real 2-0.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are also safely through. Madrid defeated Alcoyano and Barca overcame Linares Deportivo on Wednesday.

