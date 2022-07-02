Suarez to Arsenal & 8 massive summer moves that almost happened but never did

In 2022, it was up to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid to keep us entertained with Kylian Mbappe, with the player eventually settling to remain in France.

Here's some flashback to those summer blockbuster moves that were this close to happening, and then, didn’t.

Steven Gerrard to Chelsea, 2004

After being tempted by Jose Mourinho's ambitious Chelsea side, Gerrard handed Liverpool a transfer request following frustrating contract negotiations with his boyhood club.

Gerrard then claimed he never truly wanted to leave Liverpool and agreed to a new contract days later.

Wesley Sneijder to Manchester United, 2010

While in his prime, Sneijder’s name was constantly linked to Manchester United.

He later admitted that a move was close and that Inter needed to sell either him, or Samuel Eto’o. Inter Milan sold Eto’o instead, Sneijder, remained in the Serie A.

Luis Suarez to Arsenal, 2013

Suarez wanted to play Champions League football, and Arsenal could offer it.

Suarez's agent suggested that his contract had a release clause of £40 million, even though it was a lie, so Arsenal infamously bid £40,000,001 to find out if it was true. Liverpool rejected Arsenal's offer, and Suarez remained at Anfield.

Gonzalo Higuain to Arsenal, 2013

Higuaín recently opened up on Arsenal’s attempt to lure him to the Emirates:

"I remember that I was on the verge of going to Arsenal when I went to Napoli, but they said I was too expensive. And a few days later, they paid €80m for Özil!" Higuain to

Toni Kroos to Manchester United, 2014

Kroos revealed that his contract negotiations with Manchester United was almost finalized. Then David Moyes was fired, Louis van Gaal took over and things changed.

Carlo Ancelotti gave Kroos a call to come to Real Madrid. He has been there ever since

David de Gea to Real Madrid, 2015

De Gea to Real Madrid could have been regarded as a done deal with Keylor Navas expected to go to Old Trafford.

The paperwork, however, didn’t get over the line by the transfer deadline. Reports at the time, suggest that a fax machine was to blame for the delay.

Alexis Sanchez to Manchester City, 2017

Arsenal needed to secure Sanchez's replacement on deadline day before finalizing his sale to Manchester City. Unfortunately for them, they couldn’t complete their move for Monaco’s Thomas Lemar in time.

So Sanchez stayed. He eventually ended up at Manchester United the following window.

Nabil Fekir to Liverpool, 2018

Nabil Fekir till this day, remains confused as to why his move to Liverpool fell apart.

Liverpool reportedly ended their chase over a knee issue after his medical. Speaking in an interview, Fekir was quoted as saying, “You want the truth? Even I don’t know, I promise you! I did my medical and then [Liverpool] decided not to sign me.”

Lionel Messi to Manchester City, 2021

Lionel Messi wanted Manchester City in 2020. Manchester City wanted him and it looked there was going to be a Messi-Pep Guardiola reunion in the Premier League.

