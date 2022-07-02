TRANSFERS

Suarez to Arsenal & 8 massive summer moves that almost happened but never did

Jidechi Chidiezie
In 2013, Luis Suarez to Arsenal fell apart after the Gunners infamously bid £40,000,001 for the Liverpool striker.

9 massive summer moves that almost happened but never did

The summer transfer window, yearly, leaves us with moves that we never stop talking about. But while that is a norm, it also tends to leave us a couple of transfer moves that never materialized.

In 2022, it was up to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid to keep us entertained with Kylian Mbappe, with the player eventually settling to remain in France.

Here's some flashback to those summer blockbuster moves that were this close to happening, and then, didn’t.

After being tempted by Jose Mourinho's ambitious Chelsea side, Gerrard handed Liverpool a transfer request following frustrating contract negotiations with his boyhood club.

Steven Gerrard (in red) finished his career as a Liverpool legend but never won the Premier League. In 2013, he cost them the title with a costly slip, losing it to Chelsea
Gerrard then claimed he never truly wanted to leave Liverpool and agreed to a new contract days later.

While in his prime, Sneijder’s name was constantly linked to Manchester United.

He later admitted that a move was close and that Inter needed to sell either him, or Samuel Eto’o. Inter Milan sold Eto’o instead, Sneijder, remained in the Serie A.

Suarez wanted to play Champions League football, and Arsenal could offer it.

Luis Suarez eventually got his hope of playing in the UEFA Champions League, but with Barcelona. As at 2022, he plays Champions League football with Atletico Madrid
Suarez's agent suggested that his contract had a release clause of £40 million, even though it was a lie, so Arsenal infamously bid £40,000,001 to find out if it was true. Liverpool rejected Arsenal's offer, and Suarez remained at Anfield.

Higuaín recently opened up on Arsenal’s attempt to lure him to the Emirates:

"I remember that I was on the verge of going to Arsenal when I went to Napoli, but they said I was too expensive. And a few days later, they paid €80m for Özil!" Higuain to

Kroos revealed that his contract negotiations with Manchester United was almost finalized. Then David Moyes was fired, Louis van Gaal took over and things changed.

Toni Kroos (L) has been a serial winner since joining Real Madrid
Carlo Ancelotti gave Kroos a call to come to Real Madrid. He has been there ever since

De Gea to Real Madrid could have been regarded as a done deal with Keylor Navas expected to go to Old Trafford.

David de Gea continues to play for Manchester United till this day
The paperwork, however, didn’t get over the line by the transfer deadline. Reports at the time, suggest that a fax machine was to blame for the delay.

Arsenal needed to secure Sanchez's replacement on deadline day before finalizing his sale to Manchester City. Unfortunately for them, they couldn’t complete their move for Monaco’s Thomas Lemar in time.

So Sanchez stayed. He eventually ended up at Manchester United the following window.

Nabil Fekir till this day, remains confused as to why his move to Liverpool fell apart.

Liverpool reportedly ended their chase over a knee issue after his medical. Speaking in an interview, Fekir was quoted as saying, “You want the truth? Even I don’t know, I promise you! I did my medical and then [Liverpool] decided not to sign me.”

Lionel Messi wanted Manchester City in 2020. Manchester City wanted him and it looked there was going to be a Messi-Pep Guardiola reunion in the Premier League.

Lionel Messi till this day, has not actualized his hope of reuniting with his former boss Pep Guardiola
Instead, in spite of his hopes to leave, he stayed another season at Barcelona. By the time he was a free agent, City no longer had interests in him, and he left Barcelona for PSG.

Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

