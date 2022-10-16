LIVE BLOG

Sunday Football Live Updates: Real Madrid-Barcelona, Liverpool-Man City

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Hello, and welcome to our live coverage of today's El Clasico and the Premier League heavyweight clash between Manchester City and Liverpool. I am Jidechi Chidiezie.

Super Sunday
Super Sunday

16:02

HALF-TIME! That's it for the first half. Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona

16:01

1 minute of added time to be played at Santiago Bernabeu

15:52

10 minutes (plus added time) left in this first half. Barcelona might need to pull at least one back, before the break, should they have a chance at winning this game. Game on, 2-0 at the Bernabeu

15:51

GOAL! Its a Madrid double! Federico Valverde tries his luck from the edge of the box and scores with an accurate shot inside the left post. Ferland Mendy provided an assist for the goal. Now Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona

15:45

30 minutes gone in this one...

STATS SO FAR

Goal attempts: 3-5

On Target: 2-1

Blocked shots: 1-1

Freekicks: 4-5

Corners: 1-0

Yellow Cards: 1-0

15:42

Robert Lewandowski comes close after latching on to an accurate pass inside the box, but it amounts to nothing and goes high over the crossbar. Goal kick for Real Madrid.

15:28

What a pass from Kroos to begin with. Absolutely brilliant! It is also the first goal Ter Stegen's conceded in 636 minutes in La Liga - dating back to August 22. That goal is just the second Barca have conceded in the league this season. Game on, 1-0 at the Bernabeu

15:27

GOAL! And we're up and running here. In a turn of events which will surprise nobody, Vinicius Junior gets behind Sergi Roberto and finds Karim Benzema who scores to end his five-game drought. Real Madrid 1-0 Barcelona

15:15

KICK OFF!

Real Madrid 0-0 Barcelona

twitter.com
15:08

Here is how Xavi line his men up...

twitter.com
15:06

In the meantime, here are the Real Madrid players handed a starting place by 'Don' Carlo Ancelotti...

15:05

As it stands, Xavi's Barcelona lead last season's champions Real, by just goal difference.

15:03

First, we would be having the mighty, mighty, El Clasico.

15:02

Two massive games are set to go down in two of the biggest leagues in the world. It doesn't get bigger than that. How excited are you?

15:00

Hello and welcome to our Super Sunday live blog

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

