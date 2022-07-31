Moses Simon's Nantes torn apart in Super Cup as Messi, Ramos, Neymar score for PSG

The game played at the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel saw Nigeria's Moses Simon start for Coupe de France winners against the French Ligue 1 champions.

However, goals from Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and a Neymar double saw the Mbappe-less side ensure that PSG won their ninth Champions trophy in 10 attempts.

Messi and Neymar open the scoring

Mbappe was suspended for PSG’s season opener thanks to yellow card accumulation from last campaign, but the Parisians looked energized under new manager Christophe Galtier on his competitive debut.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the 22nd minute after Neymar weaved through the midfield to send a pass through to him, with which he finished beautifully.

Neymar then turned from provider to scorer, converting a free-kick in the last added minute of the first half with a perfect combination of power and curl, to see the first half end, 2-0.

Nantes reduced to 10 men

After the break, Sergio Ramos got his name on the scoresheet, finishing off with a fantastic back-heel off a set-piece delivery.

Nantes were ultimately toothless from that moment onwards throughout, with PSG, running riot and pushing for a fourth.

The goal came eventually after Jean-Charles, Castelletto got sent off for yanking down Neymar right inside the penalty box.

The Brazilian made no mistake burying the ball past Lafont who was rooted to the spot.

A shot by Simon proved to be the final kick of the match as PSG won the Trophee des Champions at full-time.