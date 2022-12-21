ADVERTISEMENT

Super Eagles and African stars fail to shine as club football returns in England

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

It was a night for Carabao Cup matches as players and teams begin to move on from the FIFA World Cup.

Iheanacho (L) discusses wth Harvey Barnes (R).
Iheanacho (L) discusses wth Harvey Barnes (R).

Two days after Lionel Messi and Argentina denied Kylian Mbappe-led France the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, club football has returned for football fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

There were four matches played across England on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup, featuring some Super Eagles players.

Two of the games saw teams will Nigerian players go head-to-head for a place in the next round of the English Cup.

However, it was a quiet evening in the end for the players led by the senior man, Kelechi Iheanacho.

Iheanacho and his partner, aka hype man, Wilfred Ndidi, were guests in Buckinghamshire as MK Dons locked horns with Leicester.

Leicester City earned a comfortable 3-0 win over MK Dons to advance to the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup
Leicester City earned a comfortable 3-0 win over MK Dons to advance to the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup AFP

The Foxes strolled to an easy with following a 3-0 victory to seal a place in the next round, with only Iheanacho tasting action after he came on as a substitute.

Senior man Kelz replaced one of the scorers on the night, Ayoze Perez, in the 67th minute alongside Zambian star, Patson Zaka.

Kelechi Iheanacho
Kelechi Iheanacho AFP

Iheanacho's compatriot Ndidi watched the entire 90 minutes from the bench as Youri Tielemans, Jamie Vardy and Perez fired the Foxes to an easy win.

At St. Mary's, Southampton overcame a shaky start to send League One outfit Lincoln out of the Carabao Cup without their Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo.

Che Adams celebrates one of the goals.
Che Adams celebrates one of the goals. AFP

The talented Aribo was not needed by the Saints in the end as they survived a scare from the gallant away side.

Ireland-born goalkeeper of Nigerian descent, Gavin Bazunu scored an early own goal to give the visitors the lead.

Aribo was on the bench on Tuesday night.
Aribo was on the bench on Tuesday night. AFP

But Che Adams netted two goals in either half to give the Saints a winning start to life under new manager Nathan Jones.

Unlike Aribo, Mali's Moussa Djenepo did have a run against Lincoln in the game after coming on late on to play for 13 minutes.

Meanwhile, little-known Nigerian Samuel Edozie came off the substitute bench to impress for Southampton.

In 27 minutes, the 19-year-old forward created one chance, made one key pass, and completed two dribbles.

But his decent cameo was overshadowed by two unfortunate misses to add to the score line, one of which was a sitter from eight yards.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu is an economist in love with football, photography, humour and social media.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Iheanacho (L) discusses wth Harvey Barnes (R).

    Super Eagles and African stars fail to shine as club football returns in England

  • PULSE PICKS: Top 10 African transfers of 2022

    PULSE PICKS: Top 10 African player transfers in 2022

  • Isco has barely learned the streets of Seville and he could already be headed for the exit (Pressinphoto)

    REPORT: Sevilla set to terminate Isco’s contract after only four months

Recommended articles

Super Eagles and African stars fail to shine as club football returns in England

Super Eagles and African stars fail to shine as club football returns in England

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 African player transfers in 2022

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 African player transfers in 2022

PULSE PICKS: Top 5 bookies of the year 2022

PULSE PICKS: Top 5 bookies of the year 2022

REPORT: Sevilla set to terminate Isco’s contract after only four months

REPORT: Sevilla set to terminate Isco’s contract after only four months

PREMIER LEAGUE: Wolves reach an agreement for Atletico Madrid striker

PREMIER LEAGUE: Wolves reach an agreement for Atletico Madrid striker

Kingsley Coman racially abused after penalty loss in Qatar

Kingsley Coman racially abused after penalty loss in Qatar

Top 11 hilarious moments on the pitch this year [Pulse Picks 2022]

Top 11 hilarious moments on the pitch this year [Pulse Picks 2022]

QATAR 2022: Achraf Hakimi apologises to FIFA President after tunnel outburst

QATAR 2022: Achraf Hakimi apologises to FIFA President after tunnel outburst

Viviane Miedema could miss the 2023 World Cup as Arsenal confirm ACL injury

Viviane Miedema could miss the 2023 World Cup as Arsenal confirm ACL injury

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kingsley Coman right winger of France and Bayern Munich during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022.
WORLD CUP

Kingsley Coman racially abused after penalty loss in Qatar

Isco has barely learned the streets of Seville and he could already be headed for the exit (Pressinphoto)

REPORT: Sevilla set to terminate Isco’s contract after only four months

Atletico de Madrid v RCD Espanyol - LaLiga Matheus Cunha during La Liga match between Atletico de Madrid and RCD Espanyol de Barcelona at Civitas Metropolitano on November 06, 2022 in Madrid, Spain

PREMIER LEAGUE: Wolves reach an agreement for Atletico Madrid striker

Top 5 bookies of the year 2022

PULSE PICKS: Top 5 bookies of the year 2022

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 African transfers of 2022

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 African player transfers in 2022

Pulse Picks 2022 - Top 11 hilarious moments witnessed on the pitch this year

Top 11 hilarious moments on the pitch this year [Pulse Picks 2022]

Iheanacho (L) discusses wth Harvey Barnes (R).

Super Eagles and African stars fail to shine as club football returns in England