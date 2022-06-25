If this deal goes through, Forest will be getting a versatile and tireless midfielder at a bargain fee. With Aribo in the last year of his contract at Ibrox stadium, he is worth around £10 million, according to Transfermarkt.
Nottingham Forest to start transfer war with Aston Villa for another Super Eagles star
According to UK publication The Mirror, Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has given his manager Steve Cooper the go-ahead to set up a bid for the highly-rated Super Eagles star.
Aribo could be the second Nigerian in the Nottingham Forest squad following the signing of former Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi and both men could go on to become a key part in the Forest's bid for Premier League survival.
Transfer War
Aribo joined the historic Scottish side in 2019 from English side Charlton for £300,000. Since then, Aribo has evolved from an unproven youngster into a well-rounded and committed midfielder under the tutelage of then-manager Steven Gerrard.
The Liverpool legend has consistently rated Aribo highly. After a Europa League match in 2020 against Danish side Brondby, he admitted that it could be challenging for his side to keep the Super Eagles playmaker after a man-of-the-match performance.
In November 2021, Gerrard made the journey south, leaving Rangers to join Premier League outfit Aston Villa. He has overseen an upturn in form that has majorly been the result of smart transfer business like the signings of Phillipe Coutinho and highly-rated French midfielder Boubacar Kamara.
With documented interest from Nottingham Forest amongst a host of other unverified claims of interest from other Premier League clubs such as Crystal Palace and Everton, Gerrard would have to act now if he will secure his former player.
