Sure 5-odd in the Serie A this weekend

Odds for the Serie A

Pulse Nigeria

Napoli v Udinese: Napoli to win @ 1.54 odds

Atalanta v Inter: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.70 odds

Milan v Fiorentina: Milan to win @ 1.77

Total odds: 4.63 odds

*These games can be staked as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Napoli v Udinese

Saturday, November 12, 15:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Napoli to win

Odds: 1.54

Napoli are the only team unbeaten in the top five leagues and they sit comfortably at the top of the Serie A league table. Luciano Spalleti’s men have won their last 5 meetings with Udinese and have also won 5 of their last Serie A matches. We think Andrea Sottil’s men do not stand a chance against this high-flying Napoli team, and they will go into the world cup break unbeaten.

Pulse Nigeria

Atalanta v Inter

Sunday, November 13, 12:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.70

Atalanta have lost two games on a bounce and will be looking to avoid another defeat this weekend as they welcome Inter to the Gewiss stadium on Sunday. Both teams have only failed to score in 2 of their last 6 meetings. However, Inter have only failed to score only once in all their Serie A games this season, and we are backing both teams to have a high scoring game.

Milan v Fiorentina

Sunday, November 13, 18:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Milan to win

Odds: 1.77