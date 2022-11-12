Our ticket includes Napoli, Atalanta, Empoli, and Milan who are all playing at home this weekend.
Sure 5-odd in the Serie A this weekend
The Serie A is back this weekend with the last round of matches before heading to the World Cup. We have for you a 4-odd accumulator from the Serie A final round of games, hoping you cash out again.
Odds for the Serie A
Napoli v Udinese: Napoli to win @ 1.54 odds
Atalanta v Inter: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.70 odds
Milan v Fiorentina: Milan to win @ 1.77
Total odds: 4.63 odds
*These games can be staked as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)
Napoli v Udinese
Saturday, November 12, 15:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Napoli to win
Odds: 1.54
Napoli are the only team unbeaten in the top five leagues and they sit comfortably at the top of the Serie A league table. Luciano Spalleti’s men have won their last 5 meetings with Udinese and have also won 5 of their last Serie A matches. We think Andrea Sottil’s men do not stand a chance against this high-flying Napoli team, and they will go into the world cup break unbeaten.
Atalanta v Inter
Sunday, November 13, 12:30 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals
Odds: 1.70
Atalanta have lost two games on a bounce and will be looking to avoid another defeat this weekend as they welcome Inter to the Gewiss stadium on Sunday. Both teams have only failed to score in 2 of their last 6 meetings. However, Inter have only failed to score only once in all their Serie A games this season, and we are backing both teams to have a high scoring game.
Milan v Fiorentina
Sunday, November 13, 18:00 (GMT+1)
Betting tip: Milan to win
Odds: 1.77
A good run of form for Milan has put them in the second position on the Serie A league table. They face Fiorentina on Sunday as they seek to put pressure on the league leaders Napoli. Stefano Pioli’s men have lost just once at home this season and have also gone on to win 4 of their last 6 Serie A games. Fiorentina have been in good form this season most especially away from home where they've won only 2 of their last 6 away games.
