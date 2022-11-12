Sure 5-odd in the Serie A this weekend

Stephen Oladehinde
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The Serie A is back this weekend with the last round of matches before heading to the World Cup. We have for you a 4-odd accumulator from the Serie A final round of games, hoping you cash out again.

Serie A betting tips
Serie A betting tips

Our ticket includes Napoli, Atalanta, Empoli, and Milan who are all playing at home this weekend.

Recommended articles

Odds for the Serie A

serie a games
serie a games Pulse Nigeria

Napoli v Udinese: Napoli to win @ 1.54 odds

Atalanta v Inter: Over 2.5 goals @ 1.70 odds

Milan v Fiorentina: Milan to win @ 1.77

Total odds: 4.63 odds

*These games can be staked as singles or in an accumulator (the odds were correct as at time of posting)

Saturday, November 12, 15:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Napoli to win

Odds: 1.54

Napoli are the only team unbeaten in the top five leagues and they sit comfortably at the top of the Serie A league table. Luciano Spalleti’s men have won their last 5 meetings with Udinese and have also won 5 of their last Serie A matches. We think Andrea Sottil’s men do not stand a chance against this high-flying Napoli team, and they will go into the world cup break unbeaten.

Victor Osimhen of Napoli in action.
Victor Osimhen of Napoli in action. Pulse Nigeria

Sunday, November 13, 12:30 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Over 2.5 goals

Odds: 1.70

Atalanta have lost two games on a bounce and will be looking to avoid another defeat this weekend as they welcome Inter to the Gewiss stadium on Sunday. Both teams have only failed to score in 2 of their last 6 meetings. However, Inter have only failed to score only once in all their Serie A games this season, and we are backing both teams to have a high scoring game.

Sunday, November 13, 18:00 (GMT+1)

Betting tip: Milan to win

Odds: 1.77

A good run of form for Milan has put them in the second position on the Serie A league table. They face Fiorentina on Sunday as they seek to put pressure on the league leaders Napoli. Stefano Pioli’s men have lost just once at home this season and have also gone on to win 4 of their last 6 Serie A games. Fiorentina have been in good form this season most especially away from home where they've won only 2 of their last 6 away games.

Topics:
Stephen Oladehinde Stephen Oladehinde Stephen is a junior betting writer and a sports analyst. He also loves discussing football facts.

More from category

  • Serie A betting tips

    Sure 5-odd in the Serie A this weekend

  • Serge Gnabry celebrating with his teammates

    Cashout on Bundesliga games this weekend with these betting tips

  • Monaco vs Marseille betting tips

    3 betting tips to bet on for Monaco vs Marseille

Recommended articles

Sure 5-odd in the Serie A this weekend

Sure 5-odd in the Serie A this weekend

Cashout on Bundesliga games this weekend with these betting tips

Cashout on Bundesliga games this weekend with these betting tips

3 betting tips to bet on for Monaco vs Marseille

3 betting tips to bet on for Monaco vs Marseille

Betting tips for Premier League games this weekend

Betting tips for Premier League games this weekend

Newcastle vs Chelsea prediction, betting tips & odds

Newcastle vs Chelsea prediction, betting tips & odds

WWE Smackdown: The Usos make history as build up to Survivor Series WarGames continue

WWE Smackdown: The Usos make history as build up to Survivor Series WarGames continue

Betting tips from Ligue 1 for this weekend

Betting tips from Ligue 1 for this weekend

Qatar 2022: See every country's World Cup squad, including Argentina, England and Brazil

Qatar 2022: See every country's World Cup squad, including Argentina, England and Brazil

Qatar 2022: Senegal name experienced World Cup squad with injured Sadio Mane

Qatar 2022: Senegal name experienced World Cup squad with injured Sadio Mane

Trending

Cameroon's squad in their last preparatory friendly for the World Cup

Qatar 2022: Major surprise as Cameroon announce World Cup squad

Senegal's Sadio Mane won the award the last time it was held.

Qatar 2022: Bayern Munich star Mane makes Senegal 26-man squad

Hakim Ziyech returns for Morocco World Cup squad
QATAR 2022

Chelsea's Ziyech to lead Morocco to the World Cup after making U-turn on retirement

World Cup squad

Qatar 2022: See every country's World Cup squad, including Argentina, England and Brazil

Senegal's squad in the friendly against Iran

Qatar 2022: Senegal name experienced World Cup squad with injured Sadio Mane

Betting tips from Ligue 1 for this weekend

Betting tips from Ligue 1 for this weekend

Serie A betting tips

Sure 5-odd in the Serie A this weekend

Monaco vs Marseille betting tips

3 betting tips to bet on for Monaco vs Marseille