BETAMARKET

Sure Belgian League betting tips and predictions

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

BetKing offers odds on all games from round 8 of the Belgium Jupiler Pro League

Belgian Pro League sure betting tips
Belgian Pro League sure betting tips

The Belgian first division, known officially as the Jupiler Pro League has been a fertile betting ground over the years for punters and this season is no exception.

Read Also

The 2022/23 action enters its seventh round of games, all of which come bearing fruits of opportunities for smart punters to benefit from if they follow these free super tips.

KRC Genk have been in fine form this season, winning all but one of their six league games so far and are favourites to win again, this time at home to St Truidense and valued at 1.70 odds on Betking for the win.

Paul Onuachu made a return for Genk having sustained an injury in Genk’s preseason 2-1 victory over FC Utrecht
Paul Onuachu made a return for Genk having sustained an injury in Genk’s preseason 2-1 victory over FC Utrecht Getty Images

KV Mechelen should win at home to Seraing at 1.60 odds because they have a good home record and their opponents are currently bottom of the Belgian league table.

Royal Antwerp are the only team still with a 100% record in the league this season and they should be able to maintain that having been valued at a healthy 1.87 odds on BetKing to win at home to Westerlo, a team that has lost every away game so far.

Alhassan Yusuf had another fine game for Royal Antwerp
Alhassan Yusuf had another fine game for Royal Antwerp Imago

Royale USG's away form has been bad so far but they should still have enough to win on the road against struggling Waregem on Sunday.

Royal Charleroi and KAA Gent have been valued to both score in their clash on Sunday at 1.63 odds on BetKing while a simple over 1.5 goals option is at 1.26 odds.

Speaking of over 1.5 goals, the game between Antwerp and Westerlo is worth a punt for that option at 1.26 odds on Betking.

Royal Antwerp was too good for Royale USG
Royal Antwerp was too good for Royale USG Imago

Anderlecht v Oud-Heverlee Leuven is the type of game to produce over 2.5 goals at 1.48 odds for that outcome.

The same goes for Genk against St Truidense, over 2.5 at 1.70 odds but over 1.5 goals as a much safer option at 1.26 odds on Betking.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Belgian Pro League sure betting tips

    Sure Belgian League betting tips and predictions

  • English Championship offers opportunities for profitable betting

    How to cashout from the English Championship this weekend

  • When Cristiano Ronaldo last played in the Europa League, these 10 players were not alive

    10 famous footballers who were not alive the last time Cristiano Ronaldo played in the Europa League

Recommended articles

Sure Belgian League betting tips and predictions

Sure Belgian League betting tips and predictions

How to cashout from the English Championship this weekend

How to cashout from the English Championship this weekend

10 famous footballers who were not alive the last time Cristiano Ronaldo played in the Europa League

10 famous footballers who were not alive the last time Cristiano Ronaldo played in the Europa League

Former Barcelona Presidents facing 8-year jail term over 'fraud' in Neymar transfer

Former Barcelona Presidents facing 8-year jail term over 'fraud' in Neymar transfer

La Liga Weekend Preview: Tips, Predictions, Odds

La Liga Weekend Preview: Tips, Predictions, Odds

From Arsenal to Wolves: All of Premier League's summer 2022 completed deals

From Arsenal to Wolves: All of Premier League's summer 2022 completed deals

Trending

Pulse Sports Transfer Deadline Day Live
LIVE BLOG

Transfer Deadline Day live updates

Former Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to join Chelsea

Aubameyang is the 6th player to swap Arsenal for Chelsea but who were the other 5 and how did they fare?

Cristiano Ronaldo rejoining Manchester United was a mistake
COMMENT

One year ago, Cristiano Ronaldo made the biggest mistake of his career - rejoining Manchester United

Chelsea completes signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
TRANSFERS

Official: Chelsea announce 'the return of Aubameyang' as Barcelona man beats deadline

Idrissa Gueye during PSG's Japan Tour match with Kawasaki Frontale at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan on July 20, 2022.
TRANSFER

Former Everton midfielder set for Premier League comeback

Arthur Melo will join Liverpool on loan this season
TRANSFERS

Liverpool closing in on loan deal for Juventus midfield flop in last-minute swoop

Manchester City have officially confirmed the signing of Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund
OFFICIAL

Manchester City announce Manuel Akanji signing

Aubameyang receives Didier Drogba's blessing to shine at Chelsea
PREMIER LEAGUE

Aubameyang receives Didier Drogba's blessing to shine at Chelsea