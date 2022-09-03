Sure Belgian League betting tips and predictions

The 2022/23 action enters its seventh round of games, all of which come bearing fruits of opportunities for smart punters to benefit from if they follow these free super tips.

Sure straight wins

KRC Genk have been in fine form this season, winning all but one of their six league games so far and are favourites to win again, this time at home to St Truidense and valued at 1.70 odds on Betking for the win.

Getty Images

KV Mechelen should win at home to Seraing at 1.60 odds because they have a good home record and their opponents are currently bottom of the Belgian league table.

Royal Antwerp are the only team still with a 100% record in the league this season and they should be able to maintain that having been valued at a healthy 1.87 odds on BetKing to win at home to Westerlo, a team that has lost every away game so far.

Imago

Royale USG's away form has been bad so far but they should still have enough to win on the road against struggling Waregem on Sunday.

Bet on goals

Royal Charleroi and KAA Gent have been valued to both score in their clash on Sunday at 1.63 odds on BetKing while a simple over 1.5 goals option is at 1.26 odds.

Speaking of over 1.5 goals, the game between Antwerp and Westerlo is worth a punt for that option at 1.26 odds on Betking.

Imago

Anderlecht v Oud-Heverlee Leuven is the type of game to produce over 2.5 goals at 1.48 odds for that outcome.