Swiss star midfielder Shaqiri joins MLS Chicago Fire

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Swiss midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri has been obtained by the Chicago Fire of Major League Soccer in a transfer from France's Olympique Lyonnais, the Fire announced Wednesday

Swiss international midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri has been acquired by Major League Soccer's Chicago Fire in a transfer from France's Lyon, the American club announced Wednesday.

The deal will keep 30-year-old Shaqiri with Chicago through the 2024 MLS campaign.

"We're extremely pleased to formally welcome Xherdan Shaqiri to the Fire," club sporting director Georg Heitz said. "Xherdan is a game-changing player and someone who will bring joy to our supporters and the city of Chicago."

Shaqiri has made 421 appearances in all competitions, helping to capture 17 major trophies in earning 100 caps for the Swiss, including roles in the past three World Cups and back-to-back European Championships in 2016 and 2020.

He had stints at Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Stoke City and Liverpool before moving to Lyon last year.

In 2012-13, Shaqiri helped Bayern capture the first treble in the German club's history with the Champions League, Bundesliga and German Cup.

In 2018-19, he helped guide Liverpool to the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup titles, then helped Liverpool capture their first Premier League crown in 30 years in the following campaign.

Shaqiri has scored 26 times in 100 appearances for Switzerland.

