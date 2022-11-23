Qatar 2022: An upset waiting to happen, Switzerland vs Cameroon; Preview

Faruq Ibrahim
Switzerland and Cameroon face-off in what would be the opening game for group G in Qatar 2022, a group that contains title favourites Brazil

Switzerland vs Cameroon; Preview
Switzerland vs Cameroon; Preview

Entering the tournament as one of the dark-horses, Switzerland are primed for an impressive World Cup opener after an impressive qualifying campaign where they finished top of a group that had European champions Italy, taking the only direct World Cup spot on offer from the group.

They face-off against west-Africans Cameroon who won their group in the second round of qualification in spectacular fashion taking the only spot on offer in a group that had Ivory Coast before defeating Algeria in the third and final round of the African qualifiers.

Thursday’s tie at the Al Janoub Stadium would be the first official meeting between both teams, Match form.

Switzerland lost their World cup preparatory friendly against Ghana, while the last game Cameroon played was a 1-1 draw against Panama.

Switzerland World Cup squad
Switzerland World Cup squad AFP

Granit Xhaka has been in stellar form for his Arsenal side this season, in a ‘newly’ defined role, scoring three goals already, and setting up another three for his teammates. If he looks anything as good as he has been for Arsenal this season Granit Xhaka would be a contender for player of the tournament.

Manuel Akanji got a dream move in the summer to Manchester City, and the 27-year old has not put a foot wrong since, he would be looking to reprise his role as a reliable Centre-back for his country, and he is certainly one to watch.

For Cameroon the ever present Vincent Abubakar, fresh from winning the AFCON golden boot who now represents Al Nassr in Saudi and the pacy Karl Toko Ekambi of Lyon are the ones to keep an eye on.

Vincent Aboubakar in action for Cameroon
Vincent Aboubakar in action for Cameroon AFP

However Cameroon would largely depend on two of their players who have been absolute superstars for their teams.

Zambo Anguissa for Napoli and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting Bayern would be looking to continue as they have been for their club sides when they wear the green of Cameroon.

Cameroon’s coach Rigobert Song on playing Switzerland

“Our qualities will allow us to fight against such teams, [Switzerland] which is 14 in the FIFA rankings [...] a We do know that we have an opponent the same size as this tournament." he said.

Murat Yakin coach of Switzerland

Murat Yakin was appointed manager of Switzerland just last year and he would be looking to do better than his predecessor, taking Switzerland into the deep stages of the world cup.

Switzerland showed certain weaknesses when they faced Ghana, Cameroon are well equipped to exploit that, this match is an upset waiting to happen in favour of Cameroon

Murat Yakin Coach of Switzerland
Murat Yakin Coach of Switzerland AFP
Topics:
Faruq Ibrahim Faruq Ibrahim Faruq tells engaging football stories, studies patterns and predicts outcomes.

