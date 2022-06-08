‘Done and dusted’ - Tchouameni seals dream move, Jesus (not that one) on the move & 2 more gist

Of course, i did mention here on Monday morning that Aurelien Tchouameni’s move to the Los Blancos is near and there has been a major development there.

In terms of other transfer moves, i have the latest on Gabriel Jesus, Marcos Alonso and African champion, Kalidou Koulibaly.

Let’s dig right into these stories to put you in the mood ahead of another busy day in the transfer world.

Monaco set to cash out on Tchouameni

24 hours after it was reported that this deal is close, AS Monaco will be smiling to the bank after reaching a 100m agreement with Real Madrid for Tchouameni.

The 22-year-old will be getting his dream move to the European champions to play alongside two of his national teammates, Karim Benzema and Camavinga.

Tchouameni rejected English club, Liverpool, and Ligue 1 moneybags, Paris st. Germain, who offered a bigger deal as per Fabrizio Romano, to get his way.

Jesus on the move

Nigerian gospel music giant, Nathaniel Bassey showed how much influence he has when he caused a major uproar on social media after getting the world to post a picture with the inscription “Jesus” as their profile pictures.

However, this story is about another Jesus - Gabriel Jesus, who is set to end his romance with Etihad lords, Manchester City.

Fellow Premier League side, Arsenal, seem to be the only serious side going after the Brazilian forward but the Gunners are still way below the 60m valuation slapped on the attacker by his current club, City.

Kalidou Koulibaly’s future in doubt

Napoli and Senegal’s ball-playing defender, Kalidou Koulibaly has failed to clarify the doubts surrounding his future at Serie A club, SSC Napoli.

Most of Europe’s top clubs are after the 30-year-old whose contract at Napoli expires next summer.

Speaking on the rumours, the defender says he is focused on his international duty with Senegal as he doesn’t know where his future lies.

“I won’t lie to you, I don’t know what’s gonna happen with my future. I was focused on Senegal then now we’ll see what happens,” Koulibaly said.

Marcos Alonso is homesick

It seems Chelsea fans won’t have to wait much longer to get rid of one of their players, left wing-back, Marcos Alonso.

Alonso has set his eyes on a return to his home country, Spain because he is probably homesick. It is his desire to return home but says it’s out of his hands.

“I have already said that I would like to return to Spain, but in the end it does not depend entirely on me,” Alonso told Onda Cera as per Romano.

“It’s clear that the desire to one day play in Spain is there,” he added.