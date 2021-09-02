Teenager Camavinga 'proud' after 'dream' Real Madrid move

Camavinga, 18, left Rennes for the 13-time European Cup winners on Tuesday for a reported 31 million euros (36.6m dollars) plus nine million euros more in bonuses.

"It's a dream, every player wants to play for Real Madrid one day," he said after scoring in France under-21s' 3-0 win over North Macedonia.

"It happened quickly, at the end of the transfer window. It gave me a lot of joy and pride," he added.

Camavinga featured for the age grade side in Le Mans after making the last of his three Les Bleus appearances in October.

"Every footballer wants to play for the senior team, but you have to take it step by step," he said.

"First, I'll got back to Rennes, get my belongings, then go to Real.

"I feel like a leader. It's a long time that I've been with the under-21s but signing with Real doesn't mean I'll have a higher status."