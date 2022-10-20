“I will deal with that tomorrow" - Ten Hag threatens Ronaldo for leaving the bench before the final whistle

However, the big win was overshadowed by Cristiano Ronaldo who once again hogged the headlines by storming off the Manchester United bench and down the tunnel before the final whistle.

Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag gave his thoughts on the incident and the game at large in his post-match press conference.

Erik Ten Hag speaks

When asked about the incident, Ten Hag did his best to make sure it didn't overshadow his team's impressive result.

AFP

“I don't pay attention today, we deal with that tomorrow. I want to get focus on this team, it was a magnificent performance from all 11 players," Ten Hag said.

The Dutchman continued, “I have to correct myself, it was a performance with the subs who came on. A squad performance.”

“This is the first time we dominated the opponent from beginning until the end. We are starting to play pro-active football, when we lose the ball, when we have the ball, I'm liking what I see," Ten Hag offered his thoughts on the game.

Pulse Nigeria

The United boss continued, "First you get organisation in and out of possession, then you need intensity and that's what we did today."