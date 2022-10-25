Ten Hag welcomes Ronaldo back into Manchester United's first team

The 37-year-old club legend was ordered to train alone last week by manager Erik ten Hag after he refused to come on as a substitute in their 2-0 win over Tottenham last Wednesday.

He was eventually dropped for the Red Devils' visit to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, where they drew 1-1 with Chelsea.

Pulse Nigeria

Ten Hag on Ronaldo's action against Tottenham

Reacting ahead of United's trip to Chelsea, Ten Hag had stated that there had to be consequences following Cristiano Ronaldo's tantrum.

"I am the manager, I am responsible for the culture here. I have to set standards and values and have to control them. We are in a team.

"The talk is between Cristiano and me. The statement is clear. It is also in the statement that he remains an important part of the squad.

"After Rayo Vallecano, I said it was unacceptable, but it wasn't just him. The second time there has to be consequences. That is what has happened," the Dutchman added.

Ronaldo to likely feature against Sheriff

Ronaldo had blamed the "heat of the moment" after he left Old Trafford before the end of United's 2-0 win over Spurs, having left the bench and walked down the tunnel in the 89th minute.

AFP

The Portuguese's participation in training suggests that he may be selected to play in Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday in a Europa League Group E clash.