RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Thailand down Vietnam 2-0 to take control of Suzuki Cup semi-final

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Thailand beat Vietnam 2-0 in the first leg of the Suzuki Cup semi-final in Singapore

Thailand beat Vietnam 2-0 in the first leg of the Suzuki Cup semi-final in Singapore Creator: Roslan RAHMAN
Thailand beat Vietnam 2-0 in the first leg of the Suzuki Cup semi-final in Singapore Creator: Roslan RAHMAN

Chanathip Songkrasin scored twice as Thailand beat defending champions Vietnam 2-0 in the first leg of their AFF Suzuki Cup semi-final at the National Stadium in Singapore on Thursday.

Recommended articles

The Thai skipper capitalised on a defensive error to give the five-time winners the lead after 14 minutes.

Nguyen Phong Hong Duy slipped as he attempted to cut off a pass, allowing Chanathip to race through and clip the ball past Tran Nguyen Manh.

Nine minutes after his fortunate opener, he added a sublime second.

Chanathip exchanged a series of quick passes with Teerasil Dangda and Sarach Yooyan to carve open the Vietnamese defence before coolly slotting home from the edge of the box.

Vietnam, who had not conceded a goal in their four group games, hit the woodwork twice.

In the first half, Nguyen Quang Hai's thunderous freekick from 25 metres cannoned off the right post.

And he was denied again in the second half when his left-footed effort from the edge of the box hit the crossbar.

Chanathip had a chance to wrap up the tie and complete his hat-trick five minutes from time when Thailand were awarded a penalty, but he failed to beat the Vietnam keeper.

Vietnam will now look to turn things around in the second leg on Sunday, to be played at the same venue.

The winners will meet Indonesia or hosts Singapore in the final next week.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Thailand down Vietnam 2-0 to take control of Suzuki Cup semi-final

Thailand down Vietnam 2-0 to take control of Suzuki Cup semi-final

Ivory Coast recall Zaha for Africa Cup of Nations

Ivory Coast recall Zaha for Africa Cup of Nations

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay has completed its African journey

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay has completed its African journey

Liverpool-Leeds among two more Premier League games postponed

Liverpool-Leeds among two more Premier League games postponed

Guardiola confirms Torres asked for Barca move from Man City

Guardiola confirms Torres asked for Barca move from Man City

Klopp, Conte keen for one-legged League Cup semi-finals

Klopp, Conte keen for one-legged League Cup semi-finals

NFL Releases 'Super Bowl Weekend’ Performances for 2022

NFL Releases 'Super Bowl Weekend’ Performances for 2022

Liverpool fightback to beat Leicester as Spurs, Chelsea reach League Cup semis

Liverpool fightback to beat Leicester as Spurs, Chelsea reach League Cup semis

Simeone joins stellar cast in a decade or more at helm of top level club

Simeone joins stellar cast in a decade or more at helm of top level club

Trending

Dutch police arrest 64 after Feyenoord-Ajax violence

Feyenoord supporters outside De Kuip before the match against Ajax Creator: -

Big-ticket items go unsold in auction of Maradona assets

This house and swimming pool in Buenos Aires which football superstar Diego Maradona bought for his parents in 1980 failed to sell at a virtual auction of his assets on December 19, 2021 Creator: JUAN MABROMATA

Lyon cup match in Paris abandoned after crowd trouble

Flares blaze in the stands as the French cup match between Paris FC and Lyon is halted by fleeing fans Creator: Bertrand GUAY

Premier League to play on during Covid chaos

Premier League clubs will meet on Monday to decide whether to halt matches due to a wave of coronavirus infections Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS