QATAR 2022

Who plays who? Fixture updates for 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16

Fabian Simiyu
The 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 will kick off on December 3, 2022, at 3:00 pm with Netherlands vs USA

From left: Marcos Cafu, Lothar Mathaus and Ahmed MalAllah.
Some of the teams already know who they will face in the round of 16 while others will have to wait until December 2, 2022, to know their opponents.

Netherlands vs USA will be the first match of the round of 16 and it will kick off at 3:00 pm EAT. The Netherlands are the Group A winner while the USA finished second in Group B.

Cody Gakpo of Holland during a media moment of the Dutch national team at the Qatar University training complex on November 27, 2022.
The second match of the day will be Argentina vs Australia. Argentina topped Group C while Australia are runners-up in Group D. The match will be played at 7:00 pm EAT.

France vs Poland will play on December 4, 2022, at 3:00 pm EAT. France are the Group D winner while Poland are the runners-up of Group C.

Aliou Cisse head coach of Senegal on November 29, 2022.
England vs Senegal will play on the same day at 7:00 pm EAT. England topped Group B while Senegal were runners-up in Group A.

Group E winners vs Group F winners will play on this day. The chances of qualifying are still open for any team in both groups hence football fans will have to wait until December 1, 2022, close of day to know the specific countries that will face each other. The match will be played at 3:00 pm EAT.

Casemiro of Brazil celebrates his goal against Switzerland on November 28, 2022.
Brazil vs Group H runners-up will also be played on this same very day. Brazil topped Group G but they will have to wait until tomorrow to know their specific opponent. The match will be played at 7:00 pm EAT.

Group F winners vs Group E runners-up will play on this very day. The specific teams have not been confirmed until the close of the day today. The match will be played at 3:00 pm EAT.

Joao Felix of Portugal on November 28, 2022.
Portugal vs Group G runners-up will play the last match of the round of 16 on this day. Portugal topped Group H while Group G runners-up will be determined on December 2, 2022. The match will be played at 7:00 pm EAT.

Fabian Simiyu

