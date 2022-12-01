Who plays who? Fixture updates for 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16

December 3, 2022 (Saturday)

Netherlands vs USA will be the first match of the round of 16 and it will kick off at 3:00 pm EAT. The Netherlands are the Group A winner while the USA finished second in Group B.

AFP

The second match of the day will be Argentina vs Australia. Argentina topped Group C while Australia are runners-up in Group D. The match will be played at 7:00 pm EAT.

December 4, 2022 (Sunday)

France vs Poland will play on December 4, 2022, at 3:00 pm EAT. France are the Group D winner while Poland are the runners-up of Group C.

AFP

England vs Senegal will play on the same day at 7:00 pm EAT. England topped Group B while Senegal were runners-up in Group A.

December 5, 2022 (Monday)

Group E winners vs Group F winners will play on this day. The chances of qualifying are still open for any team in both groups hence football fans will have to wait until December 1, 2022, close of day to know the specific countries that will face each other. The match will be played at 3:00 pm EAT.

AFP

Brazil vs Group H runners-up will also be played on this same very day. Brazil topped Group G but they will have to wait until tomorrow to know their specific opponent. The match will be played at 7:00 pm EAT.

December 6, 2022 (Tuesday)

Group F winners vs Group E runners-up will play on this very day. The specific teams have not been confirmed until the close of the day today. The match will be played at 3:00 pm EAT.

AFP