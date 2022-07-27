WEURO 2022

Popp at the double as Germany books WEURO final date with England

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

When your name is Popp and all you do is pop goals and break records.

Alexandra Popp stole the show at Milton Keynes.
Alexandra Popp stole the show at Milton Keynes.

Germany skipper Alexandra Popp stole the show as Germany booked a ticket to the final of the 2022 Women's European Championship after a 2-1 win over France in the semi-final.

Recommended articles

It was a keenly contested encounter and a hard-fought win for the Germans who have their captain, Popp, to thank after she netted a brace to inspire Germany to another WEURO final.

Alexandra Popp was unplayable against France.
Alexandra Popp was unplayable against France. Pulse Nigeria

A record-breaking performance from the 31-year-old Wolfsburg star saw her score in a record fifth successive game in a row in the Euros.

Popp had netted in each of her four matches so far at the tournament before adding two more goals in the semi-final to see off France and book s spot in the final against host England at Wembley on Sunday.

Popp is now the joint-top scorer at the WEURO with six goals.
Popp is now the joint-top scorer at the WEURO with six goals. Pulse Nigeria

The German skipper also became the latest to score six goals in a single WEURO campaign, joining Beth Mead as the leading scorers of the 2022 edition with six goals each.

In what was a keenly contested tie at Milton Keynes Stadium on Wednesday night, France dominated but it was the Germans who threatened first via a Popp free kick.

Germany will face England in the final on Sunday
Germany will face England in the final on Sunday Pulse Nigeria

However, goalkeeper, Pauline Peyraud-Magnin was alert and up to the task to deny the inspired forward.

Moments later, there will be no stopping Popp as she stole her way to fire past Magnin to break the deadlock five minutes from halftime.

It was a historic goal, Germany's 100th at the European championships, making them the first team to score a century of goals at the tournament.

The lead only lasted four minutes before France equalised. A superb shot from outside the box from Kadidiatou Diani forced goalkeeper Merle Frohms into her own goal.

There was nothing to separate both sides at the break as it ended 1-1.

In the second half, France asked most of the key questions with goalkeeper Frohms denying Selma Bacha's powerful shot before pulling off another excellent point-blank save to keep Wendie Renard's header from goal.

Kadidiatou Diani scored the consolation for France
Kadidiatou Diani scored the consolation for France Pulse Nigeria

But against the run of play, Popp again popped up at the right place and time to restore Germany's lead with her sixty goal of the campaign.

Despite a late surge from France, Germany held on for the decisive win to book a place in Sunday's final against England at Wembley.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Alexandra Popp stole the show at Milton Keynes.

    Popp at the double as Germany books WEURO final date with England

  • Pulse Sports Transfer News Live

    Football Transfer News live updates

  • Football with hilarious banter names

    ‘Idea ball’, ‘Upamechanic’, ‘Mo Santa’ and other hilarious banter names for football players

Recommended articles

Popp at the double as Germany books WEURO final date with England

Popp at the double as Germany books WEURO final date with England

Football Transfer News live updates

Football Transfer News live updates

‘Idea ball’, ‘Upamechanic’, ‘Mo Santa’ and other hilarious banter names for football players

‘Idea ball’, ‘Upamechanic’, ‘Mo Santa’ and other hilarious banter names for football players

Barcelona reach agreement for Sevilla's Jules Kounde

Barcelona reach agreement for Sevilla's Jules Kounde

‘Thursday night Neymar’, ‘Chris Brown’, ‘Lakaka’ and other hilarious banter names for football players

‘Thursday night Neymar’, ‘Chris Brown’, ‘Lakaka’ and other hilarious banter names for football players

Will Ten Hag allow Ronaldo to exit United? [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Will Ten Hag allow Ronaldo to exit United? [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Trending

LIVE BLOG

Football Transfer News live updates

Pulse Sports Transfer News Live
REPORT

Ivorian legend Yaya Toure to become coach at Premier League giant

Yaya Toure
PULSE OF THE DAY

Ronaldo finally returns to Manchester United; Pogba is injured again!

Pulse of the Day featuring Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo.
PRE-SEASON

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos clash in PSG training [Video]

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos clash in PSG training
LA LIGA

Rudiger set for new role in Real Madrid line up

Toni Rudiger could be set for new Real Madrid role under Carlo Ancelotti
SERIE A

Juventus send former Arsenal star Ramsey back into transfer market

Aaron Ramsey
WEURO 2022

A record-breaking crowd watches England reach first final in 13 years

England is looking to win the WEURO2022 as host.
TRANSFERS

Atletico Madrid deny Ronaldo interests, say transfer talks are 'invented'

Cristiano-Ronaldo-Manchester-United