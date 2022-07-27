Popp at the double as Germany books WEURO final date with England

It was a keenly contested encounter and a hard-fought win for the Germans who have their captain, Popp, to thank after she netted a brace to inspire Germany to another WEURO final.

A record-breaking performance from the 31-year-old Wolfsburg star saw her score in a record fifth successive game in a row in the Euros.

Popp had netted in each of her four matches so far at the tournament before adding two more goals in the semi-final to see off France and book s spot in the final against host England at Wembley on Sunday.

The German skipper also became the latest to score six goals in a single WEURO campaign, joining Beth Mead as the leading scorers of the 2022 edition with six goals each.

Germany to face England in soldout Wembley - Match in brief

In what was a keenly contested tie at Milton Keynes Stadium on Wednesday night, France dominated but it was the Germans who threatened first via a Popp free kick.

However, goalkeeper, Pauline Peyraud-Magnin was alert and up to the task to deny the inspired forward.

Moments later, there will be no stopping Popp as she stole her way to fire past Magnin to break the deadlock five minutes from halftime.

It was a historic goal, Germany's 100th at the European championships, making them the first team to score a century of goals at the tournament.

The lead only lasted four minutes before France equalised. A superb shot from outside the box from Kadidiatou Diani forced goalkeeper Merle Frohms into her own goal.

There was nothing to separate both sides at the break as it ended 1-1.

In the second half, France asked most of the key questions with goalkeeper Frohms denying Selma Bacha's powerful shot before pulling off another excellent point-blank save to keep Wendie Renard's header from goal.

But against the run of play, Popp again popped up at the right place and time to restore Germany's lead with her sixty goal of the campaign.