The best shot stoppers in the world of Football [Pulse Contributor’s Opinion]

Manuel Peter Neuer (Bayern Munich/ Germany)

He is undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers to grace the wonderful green patch. As Lewandowski got all the hype with his golden boot in 2020, Neuer quietly bagged the best keeper award.

When it comes to silverware, his cabinet is full of it, 8 time Bundesliga Champion, 2 time Champions league winner and to top it all, a prestigious World Cup winner. To add to that, Neuer equaled and beat Oliver Kahn's record of the most-clean sheets in 135 less games.

Manuel Peter Neuer plays as a goalkeeper and captains both Bundesliga club Bayern Munich and the Germany national team. He is regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers in the history of the sport.

Ederson Santana de Moraes (Manchester City/Brazil)

If there is a goalkeeper that has changed the goalkeeping credentials, then it’s one Ederson Santana de Moraes. The Man City shot stopper is the new crop of keeper players that every coach would die to have within their ranks.

Ederson doesn’t only poses the ability to make saves when needed but he is also a very important member of the Man City and Brazil squad respectively.

His range of pass is mind blowing and him being under Pep seems to be the perfect fit. Every coach is now looking for an ‘Ederson’. That’s how that type of keeper is now called. He is the mark of a modern keeper that every team would be blessed to have.

Ederson started his career at São Paulo in 2008 before joining Portuguese side Benfica one year later, where he would spend two seasons.

Jan Oblak (Atlético Madrid/Slovenia)

In a pretty formidable Atletico defense, many would think that Oblak is not of much importance. But shock on you, Oblak is the mainstay in the Atletico team despite the movement of defenders in and out of the team.

The Slovenian shot stopper has both physical and mental presence to speak and also be on alert in case his defense is beat. He boasts the highest clean sheet ration in La Liga with 123 clean sheets in 229 games for Atletico. He is arguably the best keeper in the division.

He also captains the Slovenia national team.

Edouard Mendy (Chelsea/ Senegalese)

In a season that Chelsea were struggling to qualify for the champions league, Mendy and the new Tuchel Chelsea grinded out their way. With 16 clean sheets in 31 games, Mendy is a force to reckon with.

In Tuchel's run to lift the maiden Champions league, Mendy managed 9 clean sheets, one against a marauding Manchester City. Safe to say, the former Rennes player is among goalkeepers to watch in the coming years, if he keeps up with these numbers.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain/Italy)

This young man is one to watch for the future. His bar is only going to get higher. He has kept 71 clean sheets in 215 games in a struggling AC Milan. Not a bad return.

His presence and contribution in the last Euros helped his team win against a hyped England. Imagine saving a penalty in the Euro finals at just 21. Indeed, the sky is not even the limit for Gianluigi.

David De Gea (Manchester United/Spain)

When it comes to making saves, De Gea is at the hip of it. He once single handedly took Man Utd to the Europa Finals. Despite his leaky defense and lack of playing time with the national team, one cannot deny that De Gea has exceptional talent.

The list changes time and again, but these, these are certainly going to be up there when its all said and done.

