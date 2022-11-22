Lionel Messi will lead Argentina today November 22, 2022, in Qatar when the South American country meets up with Saudi Arabia at 13:00 pm EAT.
'The first of the last dance' - Why Lionel Messi is trending on Twitter
Lionel Messi will be making his last World Cup appearance in this year's edition in Qatar as age is now catching up with him really quickly
Recommended articles
This World Cup means a lot to the Argentine who could be playing his last edition of the tournament as he paves way for the younger generation to take over.
The majority of football fans are vouching for Argentina to lift the Qatar World Cup despite the tournament having the likes of Senegal, Cameroon, Brazil, France and Portugal present in the tournament.
Lionel Messi is 35 years old at the moment and he will probably partner with Lautaro Martinez of Inter Milan upfront when they clash with Saudi Arabia.
Messi came close to winning the 2014 World Cup edition but Mario Gotze denied him access to the golden trophy after scoring in the 113th minute.
The Argentine talisman has won nearly every trophy in his career and he is yet to lay his hands on the World Cup. Will he do so in this year's edition?
Diego Maradona, who is Messi's predecessor, won the treasured trophy with Argentina. It is now Leo's turn to lead his fellow teammates out in the hot temperatures of Qatar to victory.
Everyone has got high expectations from the magician but then will he perform or will he be overshadowed by the Saudi Arabia national squad?
Social media reactions
More from category
-
Where does Saudi Arabia’s win over Argentina rank among World Cup upsets?
-
Qatar 2022: Day 3 Live - Mexico vs Poland, France vs Australia
-
Qatar 2022: Why there is so much added time in Qatar 2022