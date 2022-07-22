PULSE OF THE DAY

The Nunez show, 'attacking weapons' at Man United and Ronaldo latest

Izuchukwu Akawor
Pulse of the Day is loaded with all the latest from Darwin Nunez putting the scoring switch on to Erik Ten Hag's attacking weapons reveal at Manchester United amidst Cristiano Ronaldo's update and the Hammers snub for Jesse Lingard.

Manchester United and Liverpool stars are in the news again.
Manchester United and Liverpool stars are in the news again.

This edition of the Pulse of the Day is a loaded one with an update on all the latest trending topics around the world of football.

From the Darwin Nunez show against RB Leipzig to Manchester Uniteds Erik Ten Hag talking about his attacking threat at the club, an update on Cristiano Ronaldo and of course, Jesse Lingards move to Nottingham Forest.

Let’s dig into each of these stories now;

If you ever doubted his ability to get goals, well Darwin Nunez has answered his critics in the best possible way by putting them in their place.

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez debut - the return of Andy Carroll or just a bad start?

EtH era gets underway in style as 4-star Manchester United thrash rivals Liverpool

5 key players to watch in EPL 2022/23 season

Darwin Nunez looked more like Andy Carroll on his Liverpool debut
Darwin Nunez looked more like Andy Carroll on his Liverpool debut Pulse Nigeria

After so many criticisms for his not-so-good start at Liverpool, the Uruguayan finally showed exactly why the Reds went all out to pay €100m to Benfica for his signature.

It was indeed a one-man show on Thursday night as Liverpool thrashed RB Leipzig 5-0 with Nunez scoring four of the goals.

Darwin Nunez's Liverpool career has finally kicked off
Darwin Nunez's Liverpool career has finally kicked off Pulse Nigeria

All four goals were scored in a blistering second-half display, while Mohamed Salah netted the other goal, the game’s opener, in the first half.

For those who ever doubted Nunez, now, it is time to give him a breather. His FPL ownership has risen since the performance, from 5% to 35%.

Manchester United fans may have seen enough of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in the last couple of seasons to give up on them but their new manager, Erik ten Hag, seems not to share that sentiment.

A few weeks after training and watching the duo alongside their younger colleague, Jadon Sancho, the Dutchman has declared that the trio represents an ‘’ATTACKING WEAPON’’ that makes him a happy man.

The trio of Martial, Rashford and Sancho were on target for United again.
The trio of Martial, Rashford and Sancho were on target for United again. Pulse Nigeria

"You see they connect really good together and I think when you see that, you are lucky as a manager,” Ten Hag said in a press conference in Perth on Friday morning.

"The team is lucky. We have a threat, we have weapons. We have to improve that every day and develop that further."

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is also a part of the attacking weapons talked about by EtH.
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is also a part of the attacking weapons talked about by EtH. AFP

All three have been on fire in the pre-season so far for the Red Devils, Martial has three goals to his name, Rashford has scored two and Sancho adds another strike.

Manchester United has moved from Bangkok to Melbourne and now Perth is without top scorer from last season, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Erik Ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo
Erik Ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo Pulse Nigeria

The 38-year-old is primed to miss the 2022 tour but while that is a bit of a concern for most United fans, his absence and possible departure from the club, the manager believes otherwise.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been offered to at least five clubs so far this summer
Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been offered to at least five clubs so far this summer Pulse Sports

"Of course. Maybe concerning is not the right word, I focus on the players who are there, and they are doing really well. They are in good shape. I have further focus on developing that and I cannot wait to see him coming in and then we will integrate him."

Former Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard may have had fun at West Ham during a loan spell in the 2020/2021 season but the Hammers have moved on from him.

Lingard celebrates a goal for West Ham
Lingard celebrates a goal for West Ham POOL

David Moyes's side tried their possible best to bring the English international back to the club last season but failed as United rejected their advances.

Now, with Lingard a free agent, it seems the Londoners snubbed him after he joined the newly promoted side, Nottingham Forest.

Jesse Lingard joins Nottingham Forest
Jesse Lingard joins Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest

Lingard joined the Reds on a free transfer and penned a four-year that will see him pocket £200k a week at Forest, who also lured Nigeria’s Taiwo Awoniyi to the club in a bid to ensure they preserve their Premier League status.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

