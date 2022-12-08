Portugal deny Ronaldo bust up rumours in the camp

This happened moments after learning that he was not among the starting XI for the round of 16 clash in Qatar. He was replaced with Goncalo Ramos who netted a hattrick in their 6-1 win.

The Portuguese FA has clarified that nothing of the sort happened as they tried to defend their talisman.

"News released this Thursday reports that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the national team during a conversation with Fernando Santos, national coach.

"The FPF clarifies that at no time did the captain of the national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, threaten to leave the national team during the internship in Qatar.

"Cristiano Ronaldo builds up a unique track record every day at the service of the national team and the country, which must be respected and which attests to the unquestionable degree of commitment to the national team.

"Incidentally, the degree of dedication of the player most capped by Portugal was again demonstrated - if necessary - in the victory against Switzerland, in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup.

"The national team - players, coaches and FPF structure - is, as it has been since the first day, fully committed and enthusiastic in building what the country wants to be Portugal's best-ever participation in a World Cup." Read the statement.