Portugal deny Ronaldo bust up rumours in the camp

Fabian Simiyu
The Portuguese Football Association has denied rumours of a rift between Cristiano Ronaldo and coach Fernando Santos

Head coach Fernando Santos and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal after the FIFA World Cup football match between Portugal and Switzerland on December 6, 2022.
It has been reported that Cristiano Ronaldo approached Portugal's head coach Fernando Santos questioning why he was benched against Switzerland.

This happened moments after learning that he was not among the starting XI for the round of 16 clash in Qatar. He was replaced with Goncalo Ramos who netted a hattrick in their 6-1 win.

The Portuguese FA has clarified that nothing of the sort happened as they tried to defend their talisman.

Fernando Santos reacts on the touchline on December 6, 2022.
READ: No Ronaldo, No problem - Meet Goncalo Ramos, Portugal's new superstar

"News released this Thursday reports that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the national team during a conversation with Fernando Santos, national coach.

"The FPF clarifies that at no time did the captain of the national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, threaten to leave the national team during the internship in Qatar.

"Cristiano Ronaldo builds up a unique track record every day at the service of the national team and the country, which must be respected and which attests to the unquestionable degree of commitment to the national team.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos (L) talks with Cristiano Ronaldo today, in a match of the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 Soccer World Cup between Portugal and Switzerland at the Lusail stadium on December 6, 2022.
"Incidentally, the degree of dedication of the player most capped by Portugal was again demonstrated - if necessary - in the victory against Switzerland, in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup.

"The national team - players, coaches and FPF structure - is, as it has been since the first day, fully committed and enthusiastic in building what the country wants to be Portugal's best-ever participation in a World Cup." Read the statement.

Portugal will face Morocco in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on December 10, 2022.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
