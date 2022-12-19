Argentina are the 2022 FIFA World Cup Champions and Lionel Messi's fans had the last laugh as compared to Cristiano Ronaldo's.
The worst and best moments of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament [Photos]
The 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament is over but here are some of the captivating moments captured on camera
It is always a privilege to represent your nation at the World Cup but things usually go the opposite direction some of the time. Here are some of the good and bad moments of the just concluded tournament.
Ronaldo benched
Fernando Santos benched Cristiano Ronaldo in some of Portugal's decisive games in the just concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Cristiano Ronaldo is a superb player and benching him means that whoever plays in his position must work three times harder to fit in his role.
His fans were devastated especially those who were specifically present in Qatar to watch him play. Portugal lost to Morocco 1-0 in the quarter-finals.
Emiliano Martinez celebrating
Emiliano Martinez of Portugal lived his moment in Qatar no wonder he was gifted the Golden Glove after the tournament on December 18, 2022.
The Argentine stopper couldn't hide his joy as he celebrated cheekily moments after being awarded his Golden glove in front of the FIFA and Qatari officials.
Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup trophy
Argentina was crowned the world champions after dethroning France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. It was the the moment that Lionel Messi has been waiting for in his entire life
The moment came for Messi to parade the trophy in the stadium and his smile said it all. It was just the right timing as the talisman looks forward to retiring.
Photos
