QATAR 2022

The worst and best moments of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament [Photos]

Fabian Simiyu
The 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament is over but here are some of the captivating moments captured on camera

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez holds the Golden Glove trophy on December 18, 2022.
Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez holds the Golden Glove trophy on December 18, 2022.

Argentina are the 2022 FIFA World Cup Champions and Lionel Messi's fans had the last laugh as compared to Cristiano Ronaldo's.

It is always a privilege to represent your nation at the World Cup but things usually go the opposite direction some of the time. Here are some of the good and bad moments of the just concluded tournament.

Fernando Santos benched Cristiano Ronaldo in some of Portugal's decisive games in the just concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal on the bench on December 10, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal on the bench on December 10, 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a superb player and benching him means that whoever plays in his position must work three times harder to fit in his role.

His fans were devastated especially those who were specifically present in Qatar to watch him play. Portugal lost to Morocco 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

Emiliano Martinez of Portugal lived his moment in Qatar no wonder he was gifted the Golden Glove after the tournament on December 18, 2022.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez holds the Golden Glove trophy on December 18, 2022.
Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez holds the Golden Glove trophy on December 18, 2022.

The Argentine stopper couldn't hide his joy as he celebrated cheekily moments after being awarded his Golden glove in front of the FIFA and Qatari officials.

Argentina was crowned the world champions after dethroning France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. It was the the moment that Lionel Messi has been waiting for in his entire life

Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the World Cup trophy on December 18, 2022.
Lionel Messi of Argentina lifts the World Cup trophy on December 18, 2022.

The moment came for Messi to parade the trophy in the stadium and his smile said it all. It was just the right timing as the talisman looks forward to retiring.

From left: Enzo Fernandez, Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martinez and Kylian Mbappe on December 18, 2022.
From left: Enzo Fernandez, Lionel Messi, Emiliano Martinez and Kylian Mbappe on December 18, 2022.
Kylian Mbappe of France on December 18, 2022.
Kylian Mbappe of France on December 18, 2022.
Achraf Hakimi of team Morocco argues with referee Abdulrahman Al Jassim of Qatar after the final whistle at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 3rd Place match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2022.
Achraf Hakimi of team Morocco argues with referee Abdulrahman Al Jassim of Qatar after the final whistle at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 3rd Place match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium on December 17, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal leaves the field crying after the match between Morocco and Portugal, valid for the quarterfinals of the World Cup on December 10, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal leaves the field crying after the match between Morocco and Portugal, valid for the quarterfinals of the World Cup on December 10, 2022.
Magnificent welcome of the Croatian national football team in Zagreb after winning the bronze medal at the Qatar world cup on December 18, 2022.
Magnificent welcome of the Croatian national football team in Zagreb after winning the bronze medal at the Qatar world cup on December 18, 2022.
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
